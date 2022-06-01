1976 Pontiac Trans Am Parked Near a Forest Is Ready to Sell for Pocket Money

1976 was a pretty good year for the Firebird, but the one that impressed was, without a doubt, the Trans Am. The production of all Firebird models recorded a significant increase. Yet, the Trans Am nearly doubled its numbers, growing from approximately 27,000 units in 1975 to nearly 47,000 units a year later.
One of these Trans Am is currently parked near a forest in Oklahoma, and according to eBay seller sonnett2do, anyone can take it home for the price of a new iPhone.
As you can see in the photos shared by the seller, this Pontiac Trans Am comes in a rather rough shape, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the vehicle has apparently been sitting for a very long time outside.
If you’ve been in the restoration business for more than a day, you probably know what this means. A vehicle that’s been sleeping under the clear sky ends up suffering from plenty of metal issues, and this Trans Am is just the confirmation in this regard.
It goes without saying this Trans Am requires a lot of work, not necessarily to return to the road but to actually get back on its wheels, but the good news is that the original suspension continues to be available.
Born with a 400 4-barrel engine in charge of putting the wheels in motion, this Trans Am now comes with nothing but fresh air under the hood. The V8 has most likely been donated to another Pontiac, so if anything, this project seems to be a proper candidate for a restomod.
Certainly, the project isn’t aimed at the faint of heart, which is why it doesn’t cost a fortune in the first place. The bidding on eBay starts at $900. Still, so far, nobody has entered the race to give it a second chance, so the car could end up selling for cheap if just one bid is eventually received.
As you can see in the photos shared by the seller, this Pontiac Trans Am comes in a rather rough shape, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the vehicle has apparently been sitting for a very long time outside.
If you’ve been in the restoration business for more than a day, you probably know what this means. A vehicle that’s been sleeping under the clear sky ends up suffering from plenty of metal issues, and this Trans Am is just the confirmation in this regard.
It goes without saying this Trans Am requires a lot of work, not necessarily to return to the road but to actually get back on its wheels, but the good news is that the original suspension continues to be available.
Born with a 400 4-barrel engine in charge of putting the wheels in motion, this Trans Am now comes with nothing but fresh air under the hood. The V8 has most likely been donated to another Pontiac, so if anything, this project seems to be a proper candidate for a restomod.
Certainly, the project isn’t aimed at the faint of heart, which is why it doesn’t cost a fortune in the first place. The bidding on eBay starts at $900. Still, so far, nobody has entered the race to give it a second chance, so the car could end up selling for cheap if just one bid is eventually received.