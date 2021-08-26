1976 Pontiac Grand Prix Puts on 26-Inch Wheels and Gold Paint, Wants to Be a Donk

Yes, I know, not every car with massive wheels can be a donk. Only the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Impalas and Caprices can enjoy this privilege, because tradition. But hurry up and bring out the tar and the feathers because I'm gonna say it: this 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix on 26-inch rollers looks better than a Chevy Impala donk!
I don't know if it's the gold paint, that sexy, split waterfall grille (it's my favorite American car feature from the 1970s), or the T-tops, but this Pontiac is one hot hi-riser.
But since I'm not a fan of donks, it might be just the fact that I actually like the third-generation Grand Prix. This car went into production in 1972, at the beginning of the Malaise era, so it's a rather dull vehicle in the drivetrain department.
While Pontiac kept both the 6.6- and 7.5-liter V8 on offer through 1976, they were no longer the high-power monsters of 1969 and 1970. The 6.6-liter mill was detuned to just 180 horsepower, while the massive 7.5-liter unit delivered only 200 horses. But the thing is, I actually like how the third-gen Grand Prix looks. I know, I'm a weird fellow.
And even though this specific car was repainted recently, that gold finish looks a lot like the hue Pontiac offered on the Grand Prix LJ Golden Anniversary Edition in 1976. I have no idea whether the coupe was repainted in its original color, but it works great with the tan interior and the wood trim. And the gold wheels (plus the matching steering wheel) complete the look in a flashy yet surprisingly tasteful way.
What's more, there's a tasty V8 burble coming from under the hood, which might just be the soundtrack of an LS swap. There's no under-the-hood footage, so I can't bet my money on it, but it sounds like a proper full-size muscle car should.
Whatever you decide to call it, it's a cool Poncho. And not a bad outcome for a Malaise-era car that could be spending its retirement in a junkyard.
