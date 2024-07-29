1976 Ford LTD Begs for Mercy, Nasty V8 Secret Doesn't Get Much Love, Even After 48 Years

32 photos Photo: YouTube/Classic Ride Society

Ford gave everyone something to think about in 1965 when it introduced the LTD as a high-level trim option for the Galaxie 500 full-size flagship. One year later, the LTD separated from the Galaxie line and became a separate model—and a vastly popular one, at that. It endured through the Malaise-strike 1970s with remarkable resilience.