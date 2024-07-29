1976 Ford LTD Begs for Mercy, Nasty V8 Secret Doesn't Get Much Love, Even After 48 Years

Ford gave everyone something to think about in 1965 when it introduced the LTD as a high-level trim option for the Galaxie 500 full-size flagship. One year later, the LTD separated from the Galaxie line and became a separate model—and a vastly popular one, at that. It endured through the Malaise-strike 1970s with remarkable resilience.
The LTD startled buyers and motoring journalists from day one with the obscure three-letter-moniker that had no official disambiguation provided by Ford Motor Company. What’s even more surprising is the market positioning of the automobile – a high-priced offer in the low-price field. It was contradictory, but that was the reality of it: the LTD was a lot more expensive than a regular Galaxie, but it didn’t offer all that much over it.
Ford’s advertisers capitalized on the car’s ultra-silent ride and smooth driving – ‘quieter than a Rolls-Royce’ meant a great deal for the blue-collared Blue Oval image. The British marque bragged about its engineering prowess with the famous slogan, ‘At sixty miles per hour, the loudest noise in this new Rolls-Royce comes from the electric clock.’
The LTD was no high-end luxury car by any means, but it promised plushness for buyers with a set budget and itched for just a whiff of extra distinction. The strategy paid off with dividends—LTD sales went well for more than a decade. The second generation debuted in 1969 and lasted a full ten model years, an exceptionally long lifespan for a full-size car.
Just to have a point of reference, consider that in 1976, Ford assembled over 1.86 million passenger cars, and almost 403,000 of them wore the mysterious LTD emblem. That’s a lot by any standards – over 21% of production – so they aren’t falling in the ‘desirable’ section of the classic car society. Like all makes and models, they have their fan base. Still, their popularity nowadays is nowhere near the legendary status of other products from FoMoCo (or its competitors).
The vast production numbers and low interest in reviving them today make a mid-seventies LTD a regular of boneyards, junkyards, scrapyards, Pick-‘n’-Pull yards, and whatever other abandonment forms you may think of. It isn’t at all surprising to see one waiting to be returned to the smelter, like this not-so-bad example featured in the video by Benny Sanchez, the salvage yard wrangler behind the Classic Ride Society YouTube channel.
The saggy headliner contrasts starkly with the upholstery (the driver’s side of the front bench seat notwithstanding), and the rest of the interior is pretty much all there. The elements haven’t touched it more than they have with the outside—even the underside is surprisingly solid, and the body is pretty straight. So, what’s not to like about it from a restoration point of view?
For starters, the (power)plant upfront, a two-barrel eight-cylinder displacing 402 cubic inches (6.6 liters), has a reputation for burning oil while driving slow and sloppy. 180 hp / 183 PS (SAE net, remember) and 338 lb-ft / 458 Nm for a 2,035 kg / 4,486 lb automobile wasn’t exactly prime material. The three-speed C-6 automatic had to rely on the 2.75:1 gearing of the rear axle to get the land yacht moving (5,687 mm / 223.9 inches long, 2,019 mm / 79.5 inches wide, and 3,073 mm / 121 inches between the axles).
Ford's full-size main products were the base LTD, the Brougham, and the Landau, all of which were offered in two-door and four-door styles, alongside the Country Squire and Wagon variants. The 400-cube V8 was the standard engine, but towing enthusiasts could opt for the 460-inch V8, the 7.5-liter that provided marginally higher performance than the dreaded 400: 202 hp / 205 PS and 352 lb-ft / 477 Nm. Nonetheless, this obituary candidate sports 59,283 miles (95,406 km), but take that with a salt lick - the staggered digits on the dial would likely suggest 159,283 (256,341 km).
Yes, the third-generation Corvette and the second-generation Camaro were also very long in the tooth when they were retired, but those weren’t full-size Detroit products. The big LTDs came in all shapes, from two-door pillared hardtops to station wagons and in various trims going all the way up to the Brougham and the Landau.
This 1976 example looks far better than most of the vlogger’s usual features, with minor blemishes, patina, and a few missing parts (the front bumper and grille are most immediately obvious). Also, the left rear light is busted. Still, a replacement is in the trunk, and the interior shows signs of decay but nothing catastrophic.
The saggy headliner contrasts starkly with the upholstery (the driver’s side of the front bench seat notwithstanding), and the rest of the interior is pretty much all there. The elements haven’t touched it more than they have with the outside—even the underside is surprisingly solid, and the body is pretty straight. So, what’s not to like about it from a restoration point of view?
For starters, the (power)plant upfront, a two-barrel eight-cylinder displacing 402 cubic inches (6.6 liters), has a reputation for burning oil while driving slow and sloppy. 180 hp / 183 PS (SAE net, remember) and 338 lb-ft / 458 Nm for a 2,035 kg / 4,486 lb automobile wasn’t exactly prime material. The three-speed C-6 automatic had to rely on the 2.75:1 gearing of the rear axle to get the land yacht moving (5,687 mm / 223.9 inches long, 2,019 mm / 79.5 inches wide, and 3,073 mm / 121 inches between the axles).
This particular four-door pillared hardtop (Ford didn’t refer to its B-post-bodied LTDs as ‘sedans’ or ‘coupes’ in the official sales literature) was built in August 1976. It could still be brought back to active service should one avid Ford ultrafundamentalist dare to undertake a restoration project. Among the 403,000 Ford LTD versions assembled for the 1976 model year, this example is one of the 108,000 four-door pillared hardtops (trim tag code 53H) manufactured.
Ford's full-size main products were the base LTD, the Brougham, and the Landau, all of which were offered in two-door and four-door styles, alongside the Country Squire and Wagon variants. The 400-cube V8 was the standard engine, but towing enthusiasts could opt for the 460-inch V8, the 7.5-liter that provided marginally higher performance than the dreaded 400: 202 hp / 205 PS and 352 lb-ft / 477 Nm. Nonetheless, this obituary candidate sports 59,283 miles (95,406 km), but take that with a salt lick - the staggered digits on the dial would likely suggest 159,283 (256,341 km).