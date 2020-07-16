1976 Ford Bronco Sells for $195K, Proves It Still Rocks

At the beginning of this week, the Blue Oval pulled the wraps off the new Bronco family. We get three of them, at least for now, in two-door, four-door and a Sport guise, to suit all tastes.
We must admit, we were kind of anxious to see if Ford will get this right. So far, without having had the opportunity to see and feel the Bronco first hand, it seems every aspect of the new line has been taken into account with great care as to ensure its success in the coming battle with Jeep.
We have no way of telling how the 2021 Bronco will appear to the next generation, but we do know that the previous one is still making the rounds, with great success, at various auctions across the U.S.
Take this here Bronco, coming to us from all the way back in 1976. It has long shed its factory form and was turned into a suspension freak, and that helped it round up no less than $195,250 during an online auction that concluded last week.
We first talked about this Bronco at the beginning of the month, when the auction was in full swing, and at that time the tally was at a little over $100k. That means that in about a week, the SUVs value nearly doubled.
We can’t say for sure if the launch of the new Bronco had anything to do with that, but we are certain the hardware this machine packs did.
More to the point, this Bronco here is the most upright we’ve seen in ages. It owes its stance to the heavily modified underpinnings: Roadster Shop chassis, independent suspension up front giving the ride 12 inches of travel, FOX Racing 2.5-inch coilovers and twin-bypass shocks, tied to 35-inch tires wrapped in American Racing ATX beadlock wheels.
Putting all these parts to good use from under the hood is a supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine, tied to a 6-speed automatic. We are not being told the output figures.
