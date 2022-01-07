1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Was Buried in Trash for Years, Comes Back to Life

Introduced for the 1970 model year, the Monte Carlo was a major milestone for Chevrolet: it was the brand's first personal luxury car. The nameplate was successful enough to remain in production until 1987 and returned from 1995 to 2007 as a coupe version of the Lumina.
Come 2022, and the early Monte Carlos aren't as valuable as other Chevrolets from the era. First-year models, for instance, are usually valued at around $35,000 in Concours condition, which isn't a lot for a classic from the muscle car era.
But the Monte Carlos that followed fared even worse. As the Malaise era hit the auto industry in the early 1970s, the second-generation Monte Carlo lost the high-power V8s that were available in 1971. As a result, these cars are far from desirable, and many of them are spending their retirement years in junkyards and barns.
This 1976 Monte Carlo was actually driven more than most of its siblings, but it still ended up in a barn sometime in the early 2010s. Locked up for about 10 years, the coupe, now devoid of functional fuel and cooling systems, was taken out of its dust-covered grave.
The Chevy runs surprisingly smooth, given the state of its drivetrain. But more importantly, it looks like it could get away with a mild restoration. Sure, it's dirty and all, but both the chrome and the paint appear to be in solid condition under that thick layer of dust.
This car is definitely worth saving, but this is coming from a guy who actually likes the 1976 and 1977 Monte Carlo with its stacked, rectangular headlamps. I just love its heavily sculpted fenders, the wide front grille, and the slanted rear fascia. Yeah, I know; I'm that weird fellow who likes Malaise-era designs, including the Mustang II.
But what this thing really needs beyond cleaning and detailing is a more modern mill under the hood. With the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 discontinued for 1976, the Monte Carlo came with a choice of three engines. The standard 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) and the optional 350- and 400-cubic-inch (5.7- and 6.6-liter) V8s.
But none of them were impressive powerful, with ratings at 140, 145, and 175 horsepower, respectively. Since this Monte Carlo has room for a 454, Chevrolet Performance's LSX454 would be a good option. Yup, I'm talking about the 627-horsepower beast.
But I don't know what's the plan for this Monte Carlo, so all we can do now is watch it leave the barn for its first drive in more than a decade.
