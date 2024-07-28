1975 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Goes Out for a Drive, It's Been a Garage Queen for Ages

The owner of the 1975 Cadillac Coupe DeVille passed away in 2020. His brother kept the car for a couple of years and added a few miles before he sold it to Bill from Competition Cars Myrtle Beach. It was the first time the coupe belonged to someone outside the family.
The DeVille comes with a very nice spec. It is painted in white with a burgundy top over a burgundy interior. Woodgrain trim accents are present on the dashboard and door panels.
It sports red-painted pinstriping stretching along the hood, the chrome is impeccable except for bubbles at the rear. It features the initials of the first owner on the doors and rides on 15-inch wheels with whitewall tires.
After almost five decades on the road, the Cadillac only has 20,000 miles on the clock, which translates to 400 miles per year. That is a drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 1976 and coming back to LA not in the same year, because it ran out of average miles, but in 1977.
The classic Cadillac had been living in a garage most of its life, and the way the car looks right now confirms the care the family took of it over the years.
The power lock on the driver's side seems to have failed the test of time, but the power seats go all ways possible, and the clock in the dashboard shows the correct time, while all the gauges indicate the right information for everything. The speedometer is scaled up to 100 mph.
This Coupe DeVille is powered by the big-bloc 500-cubic-inch (8.2-liter) OHV V8, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. It pulls with ease on the highway, and the auto box shifts when necessary, managing the 190 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque with grace and sending them to the rear wheels. The cruise control surprisingly works after all these years.
Power-assisted front discs and rear drum brakes provide the stopping power. The battery has recently been replaced.
Other than one door look, everything is as good as new on the almost 50-year-old Cadillac. Everything on it confirms that the previous owners pampered it and treated it like a queen. The model is auctioned off by South Carolina-based Competition Cars Myrtle Beach through Bring a Trailer. It comes with a clean Carfax report that shows no accidents or damages.
With three days left to go, the highest bid sits at $9,500. The average price for a 1975 Coupe DeVille is $24,000, as indicated by Classic.com.
It sports red-painted pinstriping stretching along the hood, the chrome is impeccable except for bubbles at the rear. It features the initials of the first owner on the doors and rides on 15-inch wheels with whitewall tires.
After almost five decades on the road, the Cadillac only has 20,000 miles on the clock, which translates to 400 miles per year. That is a drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 1976 and coming back to LA not in the same year, because it ran out of average miles, but in 1977.
The classic Cadillac had been living in a garage most of its life, and the way the car looks right now confirms the care the family took of it over the years.
Almost everything works on the car like it did the day it rolled off the production line in 1975. The horn, the wipers, the power mirrors, and the power windows all operate properly, while the push-button AM/FM radio blasts country music, but not all speakers seem to function. However, the climate control operates normally.
The power lock on the driver's side seems to have failed the test of time, but the power seats go all ways possible, and the clock in the dashboard shows the correct time, while all the gauges indicate the right information for everything. The speedometer is scaled up to 100 mph.
This Coupe DeVille is powered by the big-bloc 500-cubic-inch (8.2-liter) OHV V8, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. It pulls with ease on the highway, and the auto box shifts when necessary, managing the 190 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque with grace and sending them to the rear wheels. The cruise control surprisingly works after all these years.
Power-assisted front discs and rear drum brakes provide the stopping power. The battery has recently been replaced.
Other than one door look, everything is as good as new on the almost 50-year-old Cadillac. Everything on it confirms that the previous owners pampered it and treated it like a queen. The model is auctioned off by South Carolina-based Competition Cars Myrtle Beach through Bring a Trailer. It comes with a clean Carfax report that shows no accidents or damages.
With three days left to go, the highest bid sits at $9,500. The average price for a 1975 Coupe DeVille is $24,000, as indicated by Classic.com.