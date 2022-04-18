1974 Pontiac Firebird Is a Great Yard Find, Sitting in Nature for Over Two Decades

The production of the Firebird increased significantly in 1974, as every single model in the lineup witnessed growing demand from the previous year.
For example, Pontiac manufactured over 26,000 Firebirds, while the Esprit production went up from a little over 17,000 units in 1973 to more than 22,500 cars a year later.
But despite the increased production, finding a solid 1974 Firebird these days really isn’t as easy as it sounds. Models in tip-top shape are more often than not ridiculously expensive, while project cars come with all kinds of issues that aren’t necessarily convenient to deal with.
This 1974 Firebird Esprit poses as a solid project, though any potential buyer is strongly recommended to go check it out in person.
The more than 2 decades of sitting could make many people out there walk away, pretty much because this very often means the car comes with plenty of rust. However, the metal doesn’t seem all that bad, with signs of rust indeed visible on the rear quarter, the driver’s door, and the passenger side.
Bought from the original owner and still coming with the original title and other documents, such as the owner’s manual, this Firebird flexes a decent cabin. However, the seats look like they’d have to be redone, and unfortunately, we’re not being told if any big parts are missing or not.
The original engine is still in the car, yet eBay seller chrisbenson2015 says they haven’t tried to start it, so on this front, the V8 is just as mysterious as it gets. The owner, however, promises they’ll give it a try sooner rather than later, so make sure you ask for more information in this regard if you really want to get your hands on this Firebird.
The digital battle for the car is currently underway, with the top bid already exceeding $5,000. However, a reserve has also been enabled, and just as expected, it’s yet to be triggered.
But despite the increased production, finding a solid 1974 Firebird these days really isn’t as easy as it sounds. Models in tip-top shape are more often than not ridiculously expensive, while project cars come with all kinds of issues that aren’t necessarily convenient to deal with.
This 1974 Firebird Esprit poses as a solid project, though any potential buyer is strongly recommended to go check it out in person.
The more than 2 decades of sitting could make many people out there walk away, pretty much because this very often means the car comes with plenty of rust. However, the metal doesn’t seem all that bad, with signs of rust indeed visible on the rear quarter, the driver’s door, and the passenger side.
Bought from the original owner and still coming with the original title and other documents, such as the owner’s manual, this Firebird flexes a decent cabin. However, the seats look like they’d have to be redone, and unfortunately, we’re not being told if any big parts are missing or not.
The original engine is still in the car, yet eBay seller chrisbenson2015 says they haven’t tried to start it, so on this front, the V8 is just as mysterious as it gets. The owner, however, promises they’ll give it a try sooner rather than later, so make sure you ask for more information in this regard if you really want to get your hands on this Firebird.
The digital battle for the car is currently underway, with the top bid already exceeding $5,000. However, a reserve has also been enabled, and just as expected, it’s yet to be triggered.