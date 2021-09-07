3 This 1974 Alfa-Romeo Montreal Is One Of A Handful In The US

1974 Honda CB750 Sprints on Fresh Footwear, Looks as If It’s Been Frozen in Time

Whoever owned this beauty did one hell of a job at preserving it like a precious relic. 37 photos



Given the CB750’s rock-solid reputation, moto-loving petrolheads will normally get quite generous when bidding for one such entity. Without further ado, we’re delighted to tell you the bike featured above is scouting for a new home at no reserve! The creature is a 1974



Underneath its spotless fuel chamber, the two-wheeled phenom flaunts an air-cooled SOHC inline-four mill, with eight valves and a displacement of 736cc. At around 8,000 spins, the four-stroke gladiator is good for up to 67 hp, while a torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be achieved when the crank turns at 7,000 rpm.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to a chain final drive, resulting in a quarter-mile time of 13.5 seconds. Last but not least, the ‘74 MY CB750’s top speed is rated at a healthy 123 mph (198 kph). Now that we’ve covered the bike’s main technical specifications, we’ll have you know this jewel also packs fresh wheels, top-grade Dunlop rubber and modern control cables, all of which were installed under prior ownership.



For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend 9,000 bucks on the mechanical samurai. If you're feeling inclined to best that, we encourage you to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website a visit before the bidding deadline is reached. This will happen as early as tomorrow evening, so make sure you don't waste any time, alright?

