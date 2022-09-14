1974 Dodge B300 Camper Van Is a Seriously Cool Mini-RV, Comes Packed With Features

Dodge vans of the original B Series were very popular for camper conversions, especially as the market was booming at the time. The B300 here is a very solid build, coming with everything you might need during an adventure trip, including a bathroom with a shower.
It’s unusual to have so many features cramped in the compact package afforded by a van. Judging by how complete the interior of this B300 Tradesman is, you can consider it a mini-RV. It must’ve cost a fortune to buy 50 years ago. We imagined whoever was the original owner of this van kept it very dearly and only sold it because they didn’t have a choice. It took the current owner 25 years to make up their mind and sell it.
The Dodge Tradesman B300 high-top camper was built for the 1974 model year and converted new by Open Road Inc. Finished in gold and white, it’s powered by a 360-ci (5.9-liter) V8 engine mated to an A727 three-speed automatic transmission. According to Chrysler data, it was good for 245 horsepower when it left the factory, making it the most powerful unit in the LA family of V8 engines after the demise of the LA340. Fun fact: one year later, more emission control devices were added, which saw the power drop.
The camper van looks great overall, although, on closer inspection, it becomes clear that it is in dire need of attention. There are many rust spots and possibly even technical problems. The B300 comes with barn-style reader doors and a sliding side door, revealing a carefully maintained interior. The front cabin features captain’s chairs, while in the rear, you’re in for a treat.
The layout matches that on much larger RVs, with a dinette at the back and a kitchenette in the center. You’ll even find a bathroom with a toilet and a shower, something unique in this class. The three-burner cooktop is also a notch above what other camper vans offer, while the sleeping can be arranged in the back or high under the roof. The Dodge van is offered on Bring a Trailer, where the best offer it got is $3,700 at the time of writing.
