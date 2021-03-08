1973 Plymouth Duster Always Parked in a Garage Flexes Just 38,000 Miles

Dot Is an Old Ferry That Became a Gorgeous, Floating Palatial Home

1973 brought several changes to the Plymouth Duster , including several redesigned parts, such as the hood, the grille, the bumpers, and the taillights. 16 photos



And if you want to take a look at the original Duster, this 1973 model is pretty much the closest you can get because it’s said to be a survivor with just 38,000 miles (61,115 km) on the clock. Powered by a 318 (5.2L) V8 engine with 170 horsepower and paired with an automatic transmission, this Duster runs and drives just perfectly, and eBay seller



The VIN confirms it’s a 2-door sports hardtop that left the factory with a 318 unit under the hood. Stored in a garage since new, the Duster certainly looks impressive, and the video embedded at the end of the article is the living proof in this regard.



Given it’s a survivor, everything is supposed to be in the original condition. However, the owner says some fixes have already been made, including a new master cylinder and a new carburetor.



Certainly, it’s a rare find, especially given the low mileage, so the success the car is already enjoying on eBay isn’t necessarily a surprise. The



The vehicle is parked in Sanford, Michigan, should you want to inspect it in person before the purchase.



