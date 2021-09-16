1973 Norton Commando 850 Restomod Packs Electronic Ignition, Larger Displacement

Modified BMW R100R Prides Itself With MV Agusta Forks and Motogadget Accessories

The news we’re about to share might make your heart race, so we encourage you to grab a seat and take a deep breath. 26 photos



In stock form, the British relic comes equipped with a four-stroke 828cc parallel-twin powerplant, which packs dual Amal carburetors, four valves and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. When the crank spins at around 6,200 rpm, the air-cooled engine will go about producing a maximum power output figure of 60 ponies. A four-speed constant-mesh transmission channels the oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.



However, the bike we’re looking at here isn’t exactly a standard



The powertrain modifications were concluded with the addition of a new exhaust system and an electronic ignition setup from Boyer Bransden. Furthermore, the machine’s corroded fuel tank and side panels have been laid to rest, making way for aftermarket replicas that keep things looking pristine. Last but not least, the 19-inch hoops were fitted with grippy Dunlop tires under current ownership.



The BaT auction will only be open until tomorrow evening (Friday, September 17), and you'd need a little over five grand to surpass the top bid. If I were you, I'd totally check this sexy thing out before the bidding deadline is reached.

