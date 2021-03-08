1973 Jensen Interceptor Barn Find Offered With Numbers-Matching 440 Chrysler V8

AirGo’s Supernova Cabin Turns Every Seat Into a Flatbed on Business Jets

Bodied by Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring, the Jensen Interceptor is a hand-built British GT with seating for four adults at a squeeze and oily bits of American origin. Extremely collectible because only 6,408 units were produced from 1966 to 1976, the Interceptor we’ll cover today is described as a barn find that needs a little bit of TLC. 24 photos



The RB engine displaces 7.2 liters, and it’s manufactured from cast iron for the block and heads, which results in understeer in the corners because of its weight. Rated at 280 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) when it was new, the carbureted V8 still fires up, according to the seller. We don’t know a thing about the condition of the automatic transmission, but the online listing does mention that something is missing from the car. More to the point, this Interceptor can’t be driven because the rack-and-pinion steering is missing.



Finished in the original Havana Brown paintwork over an Espresso interior, the grand tourer “spent most of its life in Florida.” The frame, therefore, still is solid. What’s more, original items that have survived the passing of time include the carpets, most of the exterior badges, bumpers, and radio.



Even the wheels are correct, as are the wood-accented gear lever and two-spoke steering wheel. Currently located in Encino, California, the vehicle also features a few unpleasant mods, such as the non-functional hood scoop.



