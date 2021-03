1973 Jensen Interceptor Barn Find Offered With Numbers-Matching 440 Chrysler V8

Manufactured in November 1972, chassis number 140/5946 is listed on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $14,995 and a clean title. The seller, bricklin261 , mentions 51,403 original miles or 82,725 kilometers on the numbers-matching 440 Chrysler big-block V8 and TorqueFlite 727 transmission.The RB engine displaces 7.2 liters, and it’s manufactured from cast iron for the block and heads, which results in understeer in the corners because of its weight. Rated at 280 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) when it was new, the carbureted V8 still fires up, according to the seller. We don’t know a thing about the condition of the automatic transmission, but the online listing does mention that something is missing from the car. More to the point, this Interceptor can’t be driven because the rack-and-pinion steering is missing.Finished in the original Havana Brown paintwork over an Espresso interior, the grand tourer “spent most of its life in Florida.” The frame, therefore, still is solid. What’s more, original items that have survived the passing of time include the carpets, most of the exterior badges, bumpers, and radio.Even the wheels are correct, as are the wood-accented gear lever and two-spoke steering wheel. Currently located in Encino, California, the vehicle also features a few unpleasant mods, such as the non-functional hood scoop.At the end of the day, the asking price is definitely reasonable considering the car’s desirability among collectors. Based on previous auction data, the average sale value of the Interceptor III from the 1973 model year is $25,620, while a tip-top example is worth in the ballpark of $56,250.