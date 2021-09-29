4 The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: A Limited-Edition Track-Focused Celebration of the Past

1973 Ford Mustang Project Car Hopes You Won’t Look Under the Hood

Finding a Mustang that looks like a solid candidate for a full restoration isn’t that hard, though on the other hand, getting your hands on a model that’s still original and complete certainly isn’t as easy as it sounds. 21 photos



As you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this 1973 Mustang doesn’t come in its best shape, though on the other hand, it looks like someone actually wanted to start a restoration process but gave up at one point along the way.



The folks over at Classic Cars of SC (



But on the other hand, no other specifics have been provided, and as you can easily figure out yourselves, most of the interior has already been removed.



As for what’s under the hood, there’s a chance you’ll be disappointed. The engine has apparently been removed, though we don’t know if the previous owner wanted to rebuild it and the powerplant is still around, or you’re just buying a roller.



According to the VIN, this Mustang was born with a V8 under the hood (the F in the VIN points to the optional 302/4.9-liter with 140 horsepower, as



At the end of the day, it’s hard to decide whether this Mustang is worth a second chance or not just by looking at the photos, so you should reach out to the sellers for more information, especially to figure out how many parts are missing and whether the engine is still there or not.



