1973 Ford Courier Gets a Regular Car Review Because Compact Trucks Are the Rage

While a few years ago automakers did not even want to be reminded of such things as compact trucks, right now the segment seems like the fountain of youth for getting even more pickup sales. And it’s probably owed to the upcoming rivalry between the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and the 2022 Ford Maverick.
So, while most fans of the RegularCars YouTube channel are patiently waiting for the 2022 Maverick review (we have a feeling the Santa Cruz will get one faster since it’s also coming to the market sooner), the host has decided to play a historic trick on everyone. With help from something you don’t see too often on American roads – a 1972 or 1973 Ford Courier. He’s undecided about the model year, just like he’s undecided with many things during this regular car review.
For starters, the host mentions a little bit about the history of this particular model. It was first a sedan delivery model (aka a panel van) and during the early 1970s, the Blue Oval decided to take advantage of its partnership with Mazda. So, the B-Series was turned into the Courier pickup truck, a model “designed in Japan, built in the UK, and sold to Americans. It’s a fine pickup... for the Japanese and our Atlantic cousins.”
The major problem isn’t with the size – one can see the difference easily, as the Courier owner keeps it inside his trailer and tows it around with help from a modern F-Series. The Courier is so little compared to a modern American pickup truck that everyone basically feels protective about it... and allows it to hog traffic with its slow-as-a-snail pace. Which is owed to the fact that it only has 74 horsepower under the hood. And that it’s equipped with a rare three-speed automatic transmission unit doesn’t help either.
Do you need a demonstration of the lack of power, with just two people inside and nothing to haul in the bed? Well, you’re in luck, because there’s a hilarious one at the 2:35 mark. Then we can take a peek at the little engine that couldn’t from the 3:33 mark. Which could be great for cruising... below 30 mph (48 kph), or let’s even check out the lackluster interior from the 9:40 mark. It’s a pure vehicle, and one in total opposition to a modern American truck: “it’s not big, it’s not fast, it’s not heavy duty!”
For starters, the host mentions a little bit about the history of this particular model. It was first a sedan delivery model (aka a panel van) and during the early 1970s, the Blue Oval decided to take advantage of its partnership with Mazda. So, the B-Series was turned into the Courier pickup truck, a model “designed in Japan, built in the UK, and sold to Americans. It’s a fine pickup... for the Japanese and our Atlantic cousins.”
The major problem isn’t with the size – one can see the difference easily, as the Courier owner keeps it inside his trailer and tows it around with help from a modern F-Series. The Courier is so little compared to a modern American pickup truck that everyone basically feels protective about it... and allows it to hog traffic with its slow-as-a-snail pace. Which is owed to the fact that it only has 74 horsepower under the hood. And that it’s equipped with a rare three-speed automatic transmission unit doesn’t help either.
Do you need a demonstration of the lack of power, with just two people inside and nothing to haul in the bed? Well, you’re in luck, because there’s a hilarious one at the 2:35 mark. Then we can take a peek at the little engine that couldn’t from the 3:33 mark. Which could be great for cruising... below 30 mph (48 kph), or let’s even check out the lackluster interior from the 9:40 mark. It’s a pure vehicle, and one in total opposition to a modern American truck: “it’s not big, it’s not fast, it’s not heavy duty!”