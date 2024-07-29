1973 Chevy Vega Meets 2011 Nissan GT-R at the Drag Strip, Humiliation Ensues

A 1973 Chevrolet Vega meets a 2011 Nissan GT-R at the drag strip. Both are anything but stock, they rock tons of horsepower, and look like they eat asphalt for breakfast. But which one will chew it up faster?
At the Texas Motorplex Ennis, Mykel in his 1973 Chevy Vega, and Kyli in her much younger 2011 Nissan GT-R are ready for the shakedown. Which one will steal the glory and which one will go home with its tail between its legs?
Mykel brought his 51-year-old Chevy Vega to the track. It looks every inch a monster. Not much remained from what the stock car had when it rolled off the production line ages ago. The model is powered by a Texas Speed LS engine. It is a 408-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) twin-turbocharged V8 that generates about 1,300 horsepower.
Mykel has never put it on the dyno, so he can only estimate the output that the car puts down through the rear wheels with the help of a two-speed PowerGlide automatic transmission. Mykel stretched the front and pushed the engine as far back as possible. The Chevy has no hood, so the engine is exposed, making the car look like a genuine villain.
The Vega is built around a full-tube chassis, and it weighs around 2,600 pounds (1,179 kilograms). It rides on narrow 4-inch-wide tires at the front, opposite to those at the rear.
It is a mind-blowing 1,500-horsepower beast, powered by a completely built 3.8-liter engine, fitted with turbochargers and operating in an all-wheel drive setup. The twin-turbocharged V6 pulls 3,700 pounds (1,678 kilograms) and sends power to all four corners through a six-speed auto box.
The Nissan rides on custom red chrome wheels with super beefy Mickey Thomson tires. Kyli has recently fitted her car with a removable steering wheel, and now she feels like a pro. There are a complete carbon fiber dashboard and carbon fiber doors, plus a roll cage and a parachute.
On Round 1, the 1,000-foot race, the Nissan is caught sleeping on the grid, while the Chevy rockets down the strip, taking advantage of Kyli's late reaction. Mykel and his 51-year-old Vega leave her and the GT-R in a cloud of smoke.
On Round 2, they are supposed to run the quarter mile. The loser from the first round, Kyli, is one car ahead on the grid. With such a huge gap between the two in the first run, that won't help her either. Once again, the Chevy flashes ahead, and the Nissan doesn't stand a chance.
The owner claims it's a street-legal car, but it sounds like he doesn't mean it. He can't possibly justify all the tin work, the controls, and especially the roll cage when the police pull him over.
Kyli runs her Nissan GT-R on her home track at the Texas MotorplexKyli stands in the opposite corner, right next to her 2011 Nissan GT-R. She lives in Forth Worth, Texas, so the Texas Motorplex Ennis is her home track. That should be the ace up her sleeve. That and the Nissan GT-R she brought to the track.
This is her first no-prep race, and she says she's super ready. On paper, the 1,500-horsepower Nissan with all-wheel drive looks every inch a winner next to the 1,300-horsepower Chevy with rear-wheel drive. But will it really be so?
