1973 Chevy Impala Big-Block Drag Races Monte Carlo SS and Gets Loose, Still Wins

Big-Block muscle needs to be treated with respect and this is precisely what the crew running this BB-fitted 1973 Chevrolet Impala has done before recently taking the machine to the drag strip. And while the team's strategy has paid out, the journey down the quarter-mile wasn't without its risks and we're talking serious trouble here.
Handled by a team dubbed FYB Racing, this '73 Impala used to visit the drag strip in Donk form, featuring super-sized 2x-inch wheels. And while certain machines of the sort sport slick tires in that kind of size, this Chevy was recently stripped of its massive shoes, receiving smaller units wrapped in the usual fat-sidewall slicks that have become the standard for many drag racers—in this case, the rear wheels are shod in Mickey Thompson rubber.
Note that while the said Impala generation could be ordered with a big-block back in the day—that would be the Turbo-Jet 454 with up to 365 hp—we're not sure if this is the exact engine fitted to the car. However, we can notice an air scoop, along with eight exhaust pipes poking through the hood.
Well, the full-size beast has returned to the strip, managing to enjoy a winning streak, with everything being caught on camera by YouTuber Jmalcom2004.
And we've decided to single out a race against a 1980s Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, which you'll find at the 8:57 point of the clip below.
We're not aware of the Monte Carlo's specs, but the custom cowl hood hides some serious hardware, at least judging by how the G-body sprints towards the horizon. Oh, and as is the case with its opponent, the machine can be seen purging its nitrous just before the run.
The Impala not only managed to get to the finish line first, but it grabbed the win just as it went sliding, much to the delight of the audience.
Now, the sideways behavior of the full-size bruiser was also visible during the other races. And while this might mean the suspension needs some attention, the fact that the driver spent quite a bit of time before the pre-race burnout and the run itself didn't seem to help.
