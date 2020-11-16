1973 Chevy Chevelle Laguna Wagon Is the Estranged Cousin of a Famous Family

The car collector market is swamped by Chevrolet Chevelles. They come in all shapes and sizes, customized, restored, or simply as barn finds. But there’s one Chevelle derivative that is not so easy to come by.
The Chevelle was born in the bowtie carmaker’s stables in 1963, and wasn’t around for that much, being discontinued in 1977. Yet its relatively average success back then is more than made up for by the popularity it enjoys nowadays.
Launched as a mid-sized car, it was produced in a number of variants, from coupes to station wagons. The line also had a number of off-shoots based on it, like the Laguna, and later on even the El Camino, that quirky ute some of us still find fascinating.
The Laguna is perhaps the rarest of the family, one of those distant cousins lost for most of the year and only found during the holiday season. It was manufactured between 1973 and 1976, and accounted for about six percent of the total sales of the third generation Chevelle - close to 109,000 units.
Of all these Chevrolet Chevelle Lagunas, just a little over 6,600 have been made with a wagon body, all of them in 1973. The one here is one of them, a rare find to feature in our Chevrolet Month coverage.
Waiting on the list of cars that will be sold this coming weekend at an auction in Kansas City, it kind of looks like a hearse, but in the right hands, it could be a real head-turner.
The car is officially described as a restoration, sporting several rebuilt elements (the 350ci engine and automatic transmission among them), but also a few modifications, like the fitting of new carpet, headliner, door rubber seals, radio and speakers. We’re also told the car is loaded with options, but are given no details on them.
Auction house Mecum, the one in charge of selling the wagon, does not say how much it expects to fetch for it.
