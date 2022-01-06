1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Survived Kansas Winters, Rats, and Mice, Amazing Barn Find

One of the best things about barn finds is that they typically represent the second chance an otherwise abandoned vehicle receives to get back on the road.
And the 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 type LT that we have here totally deserves it.
It’s not rocket science to figure out the car doesn’t come in its best shape. Certainly, there’s a lot that could make you walk away, including the rusty floors and the rough interior, but when finding out what this car has been going through, everything makes perfect sense.
Let’s start with the barn find a bit.
This Camaro has apparently spent over 20 years in a barn. Parked in the early ‘80s by a previous owner, the car clearly hasn’t been stored in the best conditions, and due to some harsh Kansas winters, it was obviously just a matter of time until the first signs of rust showed up.
But that’s not all. The decades of sitting in the same place allowed rats and mice to get inside, and this is why some interior parts are currently wrecked. Not everything is ruined, though, so in theory, you can still restore the car if you’re up for a very challenging job.
The best news is the engine this Camaro was born with is still there, and more importantly, it’s still running. That’s quite unexpected given the rough times the car has been struggling with, but yes, the L82 paired with a 4-speed transmission is currently in the car, starting and all.
On the other hand, this Camaro isn’t road-worthy, as the brakes seem dead, so you’ll need to take care of towing if you end up buying it.
And speaking of buying the Camaro, this is where things get a little bit more complicated. eBay seller 4speedfree isn’t willing to let this Chevy go for less than $6,700, and given how much work it requires, this is an ambitious expectation, to say the least.
