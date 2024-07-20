1973 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV With Carbon Bodywork Is One Cool Restomod

Produced in fewer than 37,500 units from 1971 through 1976, the Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV takes its name from the displacement of the sonorous four-cylinder engine hiding underhood. This Bialbero-powered coupe isn't your usual 2000 GT Veloce, though, for it packs way more than the original specification's 130-odd horses.
Before going into all things oily bits, a simple look at the carbon bodywork is enough to understand that we're dealing with a badass restomod. The clear-coated skin comes courtesy of Cynergy Composites of Strathroy, whereas the rebuilt is credited to Harse Autocraft of Burlington. As such, it comes at no surprise that the vehicle is currently located in Ontario.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with merely 90 kilometers (56 miles) on the clock, the 2000 GTV originally featured a steel unibody. The seller had its bodywork stripped before shipping the Italian coupe to its home market for a chassis refurbishment. Following its return to Canada, it received the carbon-fiber exoskeleton with biscione graphics on the hood and sides.
AMPIA in uppercase letters, meanwhile, is the Italian word for wide, broad, large, copious, and everything in between. Equipped with a drilled sump guard and a custom front grille, this fellow also rocks light-emitting diodes for the headlights and taillights, a billet aluminum license plate bracket with light-emitting diodes for reverse, and a centrally-mounted single exhaust finisher set into the lightweight yet strong bodywork.
Finished earlier this year, the rebuild further comprised 15-inch alloys with branded center caps and Falken Azenis RT660 rubber boots. According to its maker, the Azenis RT660 is an extreme performance summer tire with a tread compound inspired by the world of motorsports.
Hopping inside reveals black leather with woven accents for the contoured rear bench and front bucket seats, along with gray microfiber headlining and perforated black vinyl with diamond contrast stitching for the floor liners. There is a Bluetooth stereo receiver hidden in the glovebox, which is much obliged to pump up the jam through Kenwood-supplied audio speakers.
Speedhut electronic instrumentation framed by a MOMO Prototipo steering wheel also need to be mentioned, along with a carbon-fiber center console and woodgrain surrounds for the dash and instruments. A stainless-steel fuel cell from Classic Alfa feeds the blueprinted, balanced, and rebuilt 2.0-liter engine, which breathes in through a pair of side-draft carburetors from Weber.
Of course, its cavalli vapore are channeled to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual sporting new synchronizers, an aluminum flywheel, a Classic Alfa pressure plate and clutch disc, plus an Alfaholics driveshaft. Sold with its Ontario registration rather than a title as is the case in the United States of America, this fabulous machine is resting on a high bid of $100,000 at press time. With five days of bidding left, how much do you think this one-of-one will fetch at auction?
The lowered suspension comprises an Alfaholics front geometry kit, Classic Alfa adjustable rear springs, Koni shock absorbers, an aluminum T-bar, plus drilled and chamfered rear trailing arms. In addition to cornering much better than the original, the restomod further promises to stop on a dime due to Wilwood brake calipers, drilled and slotted rotors, and an Alfaholics master cylinder.
