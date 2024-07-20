1973 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV With Carbon Bodywork Is One Cool Restomod

28 photos Photo: echo_november / paco2 on Bring a Trailer

Produced in fewer than 37,500 units from 1971 through 1976, the Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV takes its name from the displacement of the sonorous four-cylinder engine hiding underhood. This Bialbero-powered coupe isn't your usual 2000 GT Veloce, though, for it packs way more than the original specification's 130-odd horses.