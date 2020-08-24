1972 Renault 17 “The American” Isn’t a Typical Barn Find

Travel to the Hidden Side of the Moon in this Tank-Like $105k Ford Aerostar

If you’re in the market looking for a project car and classics like Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang aren’t necessarily your cup of tea, how about a little taste of France with this 1972 Renault 17? 13 photos



At least, that’s what the man who found it says, that is, as the new owner says they’re now



For Americans, the Renault 17 is quite a special model, as only a few of them have actually made it to the States. The barn find right here, for example, was the dealer’s personal car, and this is how it ended up in the United States and then in a barn where it was preserved quite nicely.



Judging from the photos, the Renault doesn’t seem to be in a terrible condition, and the interior, in particular, looks pretty good. The owner explains that the seats and the carpet are all dirty, but they don’t show any signs of cracks or tears. So with a thorough cleaning, this Renault 17 could re-become the shiny French coupe that left the factory nearly 50 years ago.



No specifics have been offered on the engine, but the base model was originally offered with a 1565cc unit that developed 89 horsepower, while the displacement of the Gordini version was increased to 1647cc with an output of 107 horsepower.



The seller of the car does say that the odometer indicates (26,237 km), and the vehicle comes without a title.



“This car was the dealer's personal car, so it has never been titled (owner still has paperwork for it, though, so titling it shouldn't be a problem). You would be the first owner on paper,” they say.



