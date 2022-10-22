1972 Ford F-250 Is a Full Carbon Fiber Bumpside, With Secrets, and It’s Totally Real

In case you are a Blue Oval enthusiast with a knack for vintage F-Series pickup trucks, perhaps one might have heard a little about Solomon Lunger and his Ford Era channel on YouTube. Himself deeply passionate about the F-Series, plus an affable and knowledgeable host, he quickly emerged as the go-to guy when seeking to find out more about a rare pickup truck gem, or two.
But his plans were far wider, and he soon doubled the great flair for cool trucks with a little bit of side business to further fuel his passion. The latter meant that he also searched far to find Ford trucks to buy and restore, then sell for a little bit of profit. But that was not all, since he also cooked up some cool projects of his own. And one of the latest, and arguably greatest, took a major turn for viral destruction.
You see, one day Solomon decided that ‘Snickers’ – a Ford F-150 that was swapped with Ford’s Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 – should be the best restomod companion to attend the 2022 Holley Ford Fest. The competition held at “Holley’s hometown tracks – the historic and beautiful Beech Bend Raceway Park and the new world-class NCM Motorsports Park” really had everything and anything.
And that included a burnout competition during which attendees saw Lunger’s ‘Snickers’ F-150 Godzilla V8 chew more than it could take, with a rear tire blowing in its bed’s face and destroying half the track. All bad things are for the better, though, when you are an influencer – and his truck went viral at a moment’s notice, of course. By the way, we embedded a second video below to see how it all went down, just in case you’re not up to snuff with ‘Snickers’ misfortunes.
And this is because the title simply read: “full carbon fiber Bumpside,” and nothing else. Well, that was intriguing, right? Especially since full carbon fiber bodies are usually a panache of exotic super and hypercars, as well as the go-to (sometimes guilty) pleasure of virtual automotive artists. But more on that in a moment. Right now, let us focus on what the bejesus is going on with an F-Series built entirely from carbon fiber!
According to the story shared in the episode, this is the passionate work of a family of custom builders that was made to show their craftsmanship. Brothers Composites is a little outlet that probably no one has ever heard of, save for their regular customers, but now has the makings of striking out with something that might have never been seen before, at least as far as F-250 trucks are concerned.
Their sample of a full carbon fiber Bumpside (fifth generation) does come with a few caveats, such as the lack of a completed interior or a V8 engine under the hood. But everything else is bespoke and in place to paint the fully exposed carbon fiber picture of an incredible Ford. We are not going to bother you with the details because the presentation is quick and thorough.
Instead, let us all be awestruck at the sight of something usually only possible in CGI – or when the millions of dollars of a global conglomerate are also involved. Speaking of digital ideas, there is also a sample of a full carbon fiber Ferrari F355 Challenge from one of the pixel masters we keep a tab on – just for the sake of an incredible comparison between the real and virtual worlds!
