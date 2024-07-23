1972 Dodge Charger SE Parked for 32 Years Is a One-Owner Time Capsule

Some say the golden muscle car era ended when the A-body Pontiac GTO was discontinued in 1973. When it comes to Mopars, however, many enthusiasts believe the end came in 1971 when Chrysler retired all high-compression V8 engines, including the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. As a result, post-1971 Mopars are nowhere near as desirable as their golden-era predecessors.
But this doesn't necessarily mean 1972 and 1973 rigs are underpowered. While the 426 HEMI and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Pack went into the history books at the end of 1971, Chrysler still had a few potent units available in 1972. The four-barrel 440, for instance, came with 280 horsepower on tap. The latter is a net figure and isn't far from the gross 375-horsepower rating of 1971.
Dodge also introduced a brand-new 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) mill in 1972. A replacement for the venerable 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8, the 400 delivered 190 horsepower in two-barrel form and 255 horses with a four-barrel carburetor (both net figures). And they weren't notably less powerful than their 1971-model-year predecessors (275 and 300 gross horsepower).
And not only is the 1972 Charger as potent as the 1971 version (not including the HEMI and Six-Pack, of course), but it's also a more affordable rig due to its association with the Malaise Era. While the 1971 Charger fetches $80,000 on average at public auctions, the 1972 version goes for half that sum. Moreover, the 1972 Charger has yet to enter the $100,000 club. And this makes it the perfect classic if you're in the market for a muscle car that won't break the bank.
If you're in the market for such a vehicle, this 1972 Dodge Charger SE was recently brought back into the light after 32 years in storage. And it's not your typical barn plagued by rust issues and needs a revival. Nope! This Mopar was kept in dry storage, and it's almost flawless.
A one-owner rig until 2024, this Charger is pretty much a time capsule. The seller says he found evidence that the car has been repainted once, but other than that and some new components that he installed to get it running and driving again, this Charger is as original as they get. Yup, that also includes the four-barrel 400-cubic-inch V8 engine and the automatic transmission.
The Charger was repainted in its original color before it was put into storage. It is said to be rust-free except for a spot on one rear fender. It has a new fuel pump, water pump, and brakes, and the fuel tank was drained when it came out of storage.
It also appears to be a highly optioned example, sporting air conditioning, power windows, a Tuff steering wheel, a rear defogger, and a radio. The A/C doesn't blow cold air, but everything else works. The all-original interior appears to be in excellent condition overall.
Pretty close to a fully-fledged survivor and a beautiful example, this Charger SE is in Orange County, California, and requires a $29,995 check to swap ownership. The seller is also entertaining offers. How much would you pay for this Mopar?
