1972 Dodge Challenger Project Sitting for One Decade Hides So Many Surprises

You don’t have to be a diehard Dodge enthusiast to acknowledge the legacy of the Challenger in the American automotive culture.
And it’s precisely this culture, the one that’s making the Challenger one of the most sought-after car models today, with collectors out there willing to pay big bucks for an all-original model in mint shape.
Such Challengers, however, aren’t necessarily as common as we’d like them to be. Instead, new project cars reach the web every now and then, therefore giving another Challenger the chance to get back to the tip-top condition such a model deserves in the first place.
This Challenger right here is a work-in-progress, but this doesn’t mean necessarily it’ll be an easy project.
Not at all, and the photos provided by eBay seller emem9966 do nothing more than serving as the living confirmation in this regard. The car has been sitting for 10 years, waiting for a full overhaul, but someone else must now complete the project.
The seller explains that both the engine and the transmission have already been rebuilt a few years ago, and without a doubt, this is quite a surprise because you wouldn’t necessarily expect such news based on the car’s looks. On the other hand, the Challenger is currently not running, yet the seller says it shouldn’t require too much work to get back on the road.
Both the floors and the trunk look good, with some rust only showing up in the usual places. Some extra parts are also available, including new doors and a trunk lid.
At first glance, this Challenger has what it takes to convince a brave heart that it needs a second chance. The seller expects to get at least $6,500 for the car, as this is the starting bid on eBay, so time will tell if the Challenger ends up finding a new home.
If you want to see it in person, you just need to head over to Rapid City, South Dakota, but keep in mind that towing is also necessary as the 318 under the hood no longer runs.
Such Challengers, however, aren’t necessarily as common as we’d like them to be. Instead, new project cars reach the web every now and then, therefore giving another Challenger the chance to get back to the tip-top condition such a model deserves in the first place.
This Challenger right here is a work-in-progress, but this doesn’t mean necessarily it’ll be an easy project.
Not at all, and the photos provided by eBay seller emem9966 do nothing more than serving as the living confirmation in this regard. The car has been sitting for 10 years, waiting for a full overhaul, but someone else must now complete the project.
The seller explains that both the engine and the transmission have already been rebuilt a few years ago, and without a doubt, this is quite a surprise because you wouldn’t necessarily expect such news based on the car’s looks. On the other hand, the Challenger is currently not running, yet the seller says it shouldn’t require too much work to get back on the road.
Both the floors and the trunk look good, with some rust only showing up in the usual places. Some extra parts are also available, including new doors and a trunk lid.
At first glance, this Challenger has what it takes to convince a brave heart that it needs a second chance. The seller expects to get at least $6,500 for the car, as this is the starting bid on eBay, so time will tell if the Challenger ends up finding a new home.
If you want to see it in person, you just need to head over to Rapid City, South Dakota, but keep in mind that towing is also necessary as the 318 under the hood no longer runs.