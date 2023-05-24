1972 De Tomaso Pantera Stolen by Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner in Fast Five Up for Grabs

It’s been almost a week since the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious movie series hit cinema screens across the world, and the money is flowing like crazy. In the first weekend of screening alone, Fast X managed to snatch $319 million from fans around the world, making it the second biggest opening of this year, just behind … The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Such a successful entry was to be expected, and that's why people who happen to own items related to the Fast movies are trying their best to take advantage of the boom in interest. We already know of a Howe & Howe Ripsaw used in The Fate of the Furious selling for $242,000 this past weekend over in Indianapolis.
Later in June, though, another high-profile car from a Fast movie will go under the hammer. It's not a hero car, one of the vehicles used by the famous crew for one of their exploits, but a sort of a victim.
The 1972 De Tomaso Pantera you're looking at now was in Fast Five. That's the one where Dom Toretto, Brian O'Conner, and the gang go up against a guy called Hernan Reyes. It was, if you ask me, the last Fast movie to have some sort of real feel to it, despite the highly unlikely chase at the end when a pair of Dodge Chargers are racing through a city pulling behind them a huge safe.
The Pantera was not part of that chase and, if anything, only marginally featured in the movie. It shows up at the beginning, when the crew is doing a train heist, and it's the first vehicle to be forcefully unloaded from a train cart and placed on the bed of a modified Mongo truck – you can see all the action in the video attached below.
It's the exact car you see in the scenes below that's going under the hammer at the end of June in Las Vegas, in the hands of Barrett-Jackson.
Fast Five launched in 2011, so some work was needed on the ride before it stepped under the spotlight this week. We're told it underwent a restoration process to bring it back to movie-correct brilliant black, down to the fresh white graphics.
The interior of the Pantera, not something we get to see all that much in the movie, comes in black, and rocks a battery shutoff and rollbar, which was used during filming. Just like in Fast Five, there are no spare tires, luggage rack, air conditioning, and not even wipers.
The car is powered by its breed's stock 351ci Cleveland engine, complete with an Edelbrock intake manifold and Carter carburetor. A five-speed manual transmission is used to control the engine.
As per the details of listing, the Pantera is currently for sale at the hands of a private owner, who got it from Universal Studios back in 2013. It now sells not only as seen in Fast Five, but also complete with a Hot Wheels model car and a Deluxe Marti report.
No estimate is made as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but we do know it’s going with no reserve, so the sky is the limit (we’ll update once we know the selling price).
