1972 Chevy El Camino Found in a Junkyard, It Might Be a Gold Mine

You know what they say: one man's trash is another man's treasure. It might be the case for this 1972 Chevrolet El Camino, which has been sitting in a junkyard, waiting to be either crushed or saved. Which should it be?
The 1972 El Camino rocks red paint under a thick layer of dust, collected in ages it spent in a Copart junkyard. It contrasts nicely with the black vinyl top. The car sits on Firehawk Indy 500 tires, which seem to be in good condition. Unfortunately, we can't say the same thing about the body of the vehicle.
The El Camino took quite a blow at some point. The rear quarter on the driver's side is severely deformed, while the bed tailgate is also bent, and the paint peeled off. A chrome piece is missing between the body and the vinyl top also on the left side.
The "SS" badging in the front grille is missing an "S," but that's an easy fix. Other than these, the El Camino looks as good as new. Well, except for the dust, too. The driver's door does not open from the outside even though the vehicle is unlocked, which shows that the deformation of the rear fender must have pushed the panels forward and blocked the door opening.
The cabin is wrapped in black vinyl that hardly bears any signs of the usual wear and tear, which would be normal for a vehicle that is 52 years old. This means that the bench seat and door cards might have been reupholstered at some point. But that cabin seems to host more dust than the body of the El Camino.
The odometer sits behind an aftermarket GT Grant steering wheel and reads 19,000 miles, which is pretty hard to believe for a car that has been on the road for over half a century. Cobwebs follow the window frame, a sign that nobody has been interested in the El Camino lately.
After several attempts, the engine of the El Camino starts and sounds like it has missed the wide open road. The pickup is alive after all this time! The gear shifter on the steering column seems to behave and the transmission goes into Reverse and Drive.
Michael Brooks of the Monkey Wrench Mike YouTube channel found the 1972 Chevy El Camino in a Copart yard. The vehicle looks like it might still have life in it. And that engine roaring back to life is the best confirmation. It only waits for someone to see potential in it.
Chevrolet sent it into production in 1959, after Ford had rolled out the Ranchero. It wasn't an actual pickup truck, and it did not look like one. It was based on the platform of the two-door Chevy station wagon.
GM kept it going over five generations. The one in the video is a third-generation El Camino. The 1972 model year came with single-unit parking and side marker lights positioned on the front fenders. It also sported a redesigned grille.
The engine lineup consisted of a 250-cubic-inch straight-six with 110 horsepower, a 350-cubic-inch V8 with 175 horsepower, and two big-block V8s: a 402 with 240 horsepower and the range-topping 454 with 270 horsepower. Any of them could go on the Super Sport version that we have here.
The average price for a decent 1972 El Camino would be around $29,000, according to Classic.com. However, a custom pickup sold for a mind-blowing $121,000 when it was auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in January 2023.
In a world where the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado make the rules, the 1972 Chevrolet El Camino, with its low stance and not-a-pickup-truck personality, would be a defiance against America's best-selling pickup trucks.
Update: It turns out that someone did see potential in the red Chevy and took it home. We are not told for how much it went, but we know for sure that it will make someone happy, either a restored pickup or a donor car.
There is no air conditioning, but there is an old-school AM radio on board, which might need some work because it doesn't work.
However, when googling the El Camino, questions such as "Is the El Camino real?" pop up. There are people out there who saw the photos online and could not believe their eyes. In the era of AI and deep fake, the pickup looking like a coupe obviously seems a red herring.
Whoever wants to buy it, if ever, will have to make some investments to fix that quarter panel, bed tailgate, non-functional radio, and whatever fault might show up. The model has already proven it is longing to be driven and that it is capable of driving out of the junkyard on its own power unlike many of the cars sitting there.
