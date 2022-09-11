1972 Chevrolet Nova Previously Owned by an Elderly Woman Hides Incredibly-Low Mileage

OK, so maybe the Nova wasn’t exactly the model spearheading Chevy’s sales, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that it didn’t have a very solid customer base in the States.
It did, and for the model year 1972, the 2-door and 4-door sedans recorded an impressive increase in terms of sales.
Chevrolet built close to 350,000 units, up from approximately 195,000 cars a year before. The strong sales continued towards the middle of the decade, peaking at over 390,000 units in 1974.
As far as the engines were concerned, the 1972 model could be ordered with either six-cylinder units or V8s. The base configuration was the 250 (4.0-liter) straight-six, while the V8 lineup included three choices, as follows: 307 (5.0-liter) 2-barrel, 350 (5.7-liter) 2-barrel, and 350 4-barrel.
Powering close to 140,000 Novas, the six-cylinder powerplant was the most popular choice, and it is also the one supposed to put the wheels in motion on the 1972 example posted on eBay by seller gtocav.
As anyone can easily tell by simply checking out the pics, this Nova is a project that’s waiting for a full restoration, and there’s a very good chance it’s been sitting for a very long time. No such information has been offered though, but based on the provided images, the car exhibits a rather solid shape.
There’s indeed occasional surface rust, as well as what looks to be accident damage, but other than that, the metal seems to be in good shape. The interior needs a thorough cleaning and some upholstery work, especially on the driver’s side.
The seller says the car was used by an elderly woman as a daily driver, so the reading on the odometer is totally unexpected. This Nova comes with just a little over 13,000 miles (21,000 km) on the clock, and given the car has never been restored, it’s believed this is the real mileage.
The bidding is currently underway, but the top $5,200 offer hasn’t unlocked the reserve just yet.
