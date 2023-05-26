1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Feels Right at Home Both in the Past and CGI Present

Over the years, General Motors allowed Chevrolet to have its way across the passenger car market with countless nameplates. Not today, though, when all that remains is the $25k Malibu sedan if we talk about four-door models and not also about two-door wonders like the Corvette.
But in the past, the sheer variety of Chevy models was staggering if we think about heroes like Bel Air, Impala, Nomad, Nova, Caprice, Lumina, and more. Speaking of the latter, maybe few people will remember that it replaced not just the Celebrity but also the long-running Monte Carlo back in 1989. That is not surprising, considering the Monte Carlo was already old and the maker's first personal luxury car. Born in 1969 as a two-door coupe deriving its name from the European city of Monaco, the model line was manufactured across six generations throughout the 2007 model year after it was previously placed on hiatus between 1989 and 1994.
Naturally, most diehard Chevy aficionados will instead remember what Monte Carlo was like during the 1970s rather than the 1990s and 2000s when the styling was quirkier than the norm. And that is not only valid across the real world but also in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. No worries, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
When not busy showcasing the latest rendering-to-reality project, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, is always ready to take us on a novel CGI journey of discovery. Recent projects always include much stuff from General Motors, even more so than Ford and Chrysler combined – judging by the latest ideas. But the 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo quickly stands out in any crowd not only because it is a first-generation example but also due to its apparent ability to mix the old and the new in a way that neatly combines both past and present.
Even better, the green menace is offered to the audience in two CGI guises – with lots of classic, chromed touches or a darker and more menacing allure that sees many body parts colored in the same green hue while other details are treated in matte black style. Note that the green Monte Carlo is far from a vintage affair, even though the cockpit looks like a tan leather enthusiast's dream ride. Instead, the Chevy rides slammed with the larger aftermarket wheels and tires neatly tucked under the wheel arches while the brake package hints that something mighty is amiss under the hood.
As for what hides inside the engine bay, we can only speculate if the artist would keep the flagship 454 ci V8 based on the Monte Carlo SS reference or if he opted for one of those modern V8 swaps. Well, it is all wishful thinking, so we can also take a wild guess and dream about it sporting the most potent big-block crate engine available from Chevrolet. Frankly, the ZZ632 would look bonkers paired with this Monte Carlo and churning out over 1,000 ponies to burn those rear tires to a crisp before even leaving the parking space! Now, if only we could convince the author to also imagine this Chevy in full widebody attire it would be something for the restomod ages, right?
