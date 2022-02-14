1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Digitally Embraces LT4 Power, Toyo Proxes R888 Rubber

1972 marks the final year of the original Monte Carlo, a two-door luxobarge that offered lots of thrills for a relatively affordable retail price. That year, the pokiest engine offered came in the guise of a big 454.
The 7.4-liter colossus belts out 270 horsepower and quite a bit of torque with the help of a four-barrel carburetor. The reason the output seems underwhelming is the industry-wide switch to net horsepower. And lest we forget, General Motors had to lower compression ratios for the 1971 model year to use low-lead or no-lead fuel. Leaded gasoline was banned in 1996.
Rendered by Abimelec Arellano, the featured design study takes high-octane dinosaur juice thanks to an LT4 swap. You know, the 6.2-liter small block that Chevrolet premiered in the 2015 model year Corvette Z06 with 650 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at 3,600 rpm.
Gifted with neon-green accents on the supercharger’s cover, the rendering further sweetens the deal with extreme-performance tires from Toyo. The Proxes R888, to be more precise, which is a road-legal radial that features an ultra-grippy compound molded into a directional V-shaped tread design.
“This Monte Carlo idea spent a while unfinished in the depths of my computer until Aerolarri reached out to offer their awesome catalog of wheels to use on some renderings,” said the pixel artist. Arellano decided on the Grinder three-piece forged wheels currently offered by aftermarket parts retailer Aerolarri at $6,777 for a set of four. Any offsets are available for these fancy wheels, which measure 21 by 14 inches and take 355/25 by 21 tires.
Painted in mirror-finish gloss black, this digitally-enhanced Monte Carlo keeps it old school with a vinyl roof and two chromed exhaust tips. The upgraded braking system with drilled rotors and neon-green calipers fore and aft pretty much seals the deal for this computer-generated restomod.
