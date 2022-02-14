1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Digitally Embraces LT4 Power, Toyo Proxes R888 Rubber

More on this:

1 This 1938 Lancia Astura Looks Absolutely Fab, It's Very Rare Too

2 The Maserati Mexico: Underrated Yet Mesmerizing

3 This 1958 Lancia Aurelia B24S Convertible Is One Sweet Automotive Masterpiece

4 The Aston Martin DB5: More Than Just 007's Ride

5 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Was Buried in Trash for Years, Comes Back to Life