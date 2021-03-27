There’s a New Solar-Powered EV Coming Out of California and It’s a Humble One

1972 Challenger Rallye Barn Find Last on Road in 1991 Flexes Matching Numbers V8

1972 brought several notable changes to the Challenger lineup, with the available engines now including just three options, starting with a 225ci (3.7-liter) straight-six unit and ending with the 340ci (5.6-liter) V8. The middle option was a 318ci (5.2-liter). 23 photos



The same engine is installed on the Challenger we’re highlighting today, though as you can see for yourselves by simply browsing the photo gallery here, the car doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape.



Pretty close to a rust bucket, this Challenger still has the matching numbers 340 under the hood, but unfortunately, we’re not being told if it still runs or not. eBay seller



As anyone can figure out quite easily by just checking out the pictures, this Challenger comes with plenty of rust, and there’s no doubt some parts would need to be replaced completely. One of them is the roof, which doesn’t look very good, but a live inspection should help you determine if it still can be saved or not.



The VIN confirms this is a



Needless to say, this Challenger can have two purposes: it can either be fully restored, which will undoubtedly be, well, challenging, but still totally possible given it’s a complete car, or serve as a donor car for another restoration.



All engines could be paired with a 3-speed manual or automatic, but the 340, also powering the Challenger Rallye series replacing the R/T, was also available with a 4-speed manual.

The same engine is installed on the Challenger we're highlighting today, though as you can see for yourselves by simply browsing the photo gallery here, the car doesn't necessarily come in its best shape.

Pretty close to a rust bucket, this Challenger still has the matching numbers 340 under the hood, but unfortunately, we're not being told if it still runs or not. eBay seller 091853, however, explains the car is a barn find that was last on the road in 1991, so in theory, the engine no longer starting shouldn't necessarily be a big surprise.

As anyone can figure out quite easily by just checking out the pictures, this Challenger comes with plenty of rust, and there's no doubt some parts would need to be replaced completely. One of them is the roof, which doesn't look very good, but a live inspection should help you determine if it still can be saved or not.

The VIN confirms this is a 1972 Rallye that was born as a 2-door hardtop with a 340ci engine under the hood and assembled at the Dodge Main factory in Hamtramck.

Needless to say, this Challenger can have two purposes: it can either be fully restored, which will undoubtedly be, well, challenging, but still totally possible given it's a complete car, or serve as a donor car for another restoration.

No matter which way you want to go, you still need to fight against other bidders to take it home. The top bid at the time of writing is close to $3,000, but the reserve hasn't been met.

