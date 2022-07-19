1972 BMW R75/5 With Matching Numbers Isn’t Very Far Away From Showroom Condition

You’ll have to look closely before you can start spotting any imperfections because they’re barely noticeable.
Although it still needs a bit of work here and there, this numbers-matching 1972 BMW R75/5 is still in excellent condition overall. The bike remained with the family of its original owner up until 2021 when it was sold and subsequently blessed with a partial refurbishment. First things first, the wheels saw their hubs vapor-blasted and re-laced to polished rims via stainless-steel spokes.
Both hoops were then enveloped in Metzeler rubber, and the Beemer’s front drum brake got treated to a rejuvenating overhaul for good measure. Following the installation of new fork springs, Motorrad’s classic head-turner was also fitted with modern control cables and replacement switchgear. The engine’s Bing carbs were rebuilt and its valve clearances have been adjusted to optimize performance.
Within the confines of its double cradle framework, the R75/5 packs an air-cooled 745cc boxer-twin engine and a four-speed transmission. The horizontally opposed powerhouse comes with dual constant-depression inhalers, 9.0:1 compression, and a total of four pushrod-operated valves. By generating up to 50 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft, the mill gives its bearer the ability to hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).
On the other hand, braking comes from a duplex drum up north and a simplex module at the opposite pole, both of which measures 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter. In the suspension sector, BMW’s all-rounder makes use of telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.
When equipped with a full tank of gas, the ‘72 MY R75/5 will tip the scales at 452 pounds (205 kg). This antique beauty can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, and it will stay that way until the afternoon of July 22. At the moment, you’d need approximately seven grand to best the top bidder, who is willing to spend $6,500 on this Bavarian pearl.
