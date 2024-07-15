1971 Pontiac Firebird Dealer Demonstrator Car Didn't Move for 27 Years, Needs a Home

Everybody hoped Pontiac's sales would recover after the 1970 disaster – partially caused by the strike that affected several GM models – but the new model year didn't bring good news for the future of the Firebird family. The company sold only 53K units, up from approximately 48K units in 1970.
The majority of people—20,047—who ordered a Firebird picked a base model with a V8 engine, while the Esprit accounted for approximately 20K units. The Trans Am was still in its early days and couldn't boost Firebird sales, so its production included only 2,116 units.
Pontiac tried to make the Firebird lineup more appealing to buyers interested in the performance hiding under the hood, especially as the automotive industry was now using net ratings. The 455 V8 was the top-of-the-range engine with 255 net horsepower in the standard configuration and 305 net horsepower on HO models.
The Firebird Esprit in these photos rolled off the assembly lines with a 350ci unit paired with a TH350 automatic transmission. The numbers match, and the owner says the car starts, runs, and drives well, albeit the engine and the transmission will require some repairs.
The Firebird started its life as a dealer demonstrator car, and it was purchased by the original owner when it had only 2,500 miles on the clock. It left the dealer lot in 1972 and spent its entire life with the same owner.
The car spent 27 years without leaving the garage where it was parked, but despite the long tenure off the road, it still comes in impressive shape. This Firebird was painted from the factory in Cameo White, but it has already received a respray "due to age" and the long time in storage. However, it's a no-rust car, and eBay seller andstuffnow says the condition of the interior is impressive. The original steering wheel is still in place, the dash is unaltered, and the original AM/FM radio is still in the dashboard.
The Firebird now has 77K miles on the clock, and it wears a new exhaust.
This Firebird checks all the boxes for a collectible, although it's unclear if the car is still 100% original. Some of the repairs it received, such as the new exhaust, might have altered this condition, but make sure you ask all the questions to the owner when discussing an in-person inspection.
The owner will let this Firebird go for $20,000, and the price is firm. The auction site indicates that 38 people are already watching the listing, but it's unknown if anyone is planning a purchase. The car is parked in Golden, Colorado, and with 27 days remaining until the listing expires, you have enough time to inspect it in person before making an offer.
