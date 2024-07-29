1971 Plymouth Road Runner Shows Off Rare Factory Options

There's still an ongoing debate about when the golden age of muscle cars ended. Some say 1972 was the last year for high-performance American cars, while others claim the muscle car era soldiered through 1974. When it comes to Mopars, however, the good times came to a halt in 1971 when Chrysler discontinued its high-compression big-block V8 engines.
That model year marked the end of the road for nameplates like the Dodge Super Bee and the Plymouth GTX. Vehicles like the Charger, Challenger, and Barracuda remained in production for a few more years. The Plymouth Road Runner also survived far beyond that point, but post-1971 aren't very desirable despite being relatively scarce.
The 1971 Road Runner stands out as a one-year-only gem. It was the first to sport the then-new fuselage-style design and the last of its kind with high compression performance. It's also the rarest of the golden-era bunch. As insurance prices skyrocketed in the late 1960s, production dropped from more than 80,000 units in 1969 to 35,000 examples in 1970. The following year, sales slumped to fewer than 14,000 vehicles.
Naturally, the 1971 model year also spawned some of the rarest Road Runners out there. Plymouth sold only 55 HEMI cars and just 246 Six-Barrel units. The then-new 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) small-block option found its way into 1,681 Road Runners. Plymouth also produced 82 vehicles with factory sunroofs.
No fewer than 11,682 cars rolled off the assembly line with the old but still very popular 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big-block V8, but some of these rigs are also scarce in certain color/option combos. The Tor-Red example you see here, for instance, showcases a few hard-to-find goodies.
The elastomeric bumper is the first thing that catches the eye. Introduced in 1971 on various Mopars, this body-colored feature wasn't exactly popular compared to the regular chrome piece. There's no info as to how many Road Runners got the body-colored bumper, but experts agree they're quite scarce. Unlike some other vehicles out there, this Plymouth also has a matching rear bumper.
The rear window louver is also a rare item on a 1971 Road Runner. What's more, while most louvers were ordered in black, this Mopar was specified with a color-keyed feature. Again, not a lot of info on how many were produced this way, but you won't see another one at the local car show anytime soon.
Finally, our host says this Road Runner is the only 1971 he's seen to feature a Rally instrument cluster with a tach. That's not to say this car is unique, but this guy has seen quite a few golden-era Mopars in recent years. And if we combine all three features listed above, this Road Runner may just be a one-of-one classic. And it's proof that a 1966-1971 Plymouth doesn't need a 426 HEMI engine to be cool and rare. Check it out in the video below.
