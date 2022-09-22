1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Hiding in a Garage Flexes Rare Color, but There's a Catch

More on this:

1 1956 Lincoln Premiere Is a One-Owner, All-Original Survivor. Also Pretty in Pink

2 Pink 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda Spent Decades in Hiding, Big-Block Surprise Under the Hood

3 1963 Mercury Monterey Is a Rare Survivor With a Cool Feature, Also Pretty in Pink

4 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda AAR in Moulin Rouge Is "Cuda Girl's" Dream Car, Rare Too

5 Stunning 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda AAR Comes Out of Storage, Flaunts Rare Color