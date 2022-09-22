1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Hiding in a Garage Flexes Rare Color, but There's a Catch

Introduced in 1964 with a range-topping V8 engine good for only 180 horsepower, the Plymouth Barracuda came to life as a mundane body. But the nameplate quickly developed into a full-blown muscle car, gaining the company's larger mills in the late 1960s.
The third-generation version, launched in 1970, is arguably the coolest and most popular iteration of the muscle car. Sharing underpinnings with the first-gen Dodge Challenger, this Barracuda arrived in showrooms with a long list of powerful engines, including the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8s.
But it wasn't just sheer power that made the Barracuda popular among muscle car enthusiasts. Like many Mopars from the era, the 'Cuda came with a long list of flashy colors from Chrysler's High Impact palette. These were shared between Dodge and Plymouth models but had different names for each brand.
Notable examples include Plum Crazy/In-Violet, Green Go/Sassy Grass, Go Mango/Vitamin C, Sublime/Lime Light, and Top Banana/Lemon Twist. And all are spectacular in their own right. But pink remains my absolute favorite from the High Impact color palette. Dodge called it Panther Pink, while Plymouth named it Moulin Rouge.
Yup, pink may seem like a strange color to have on a muscle car, but that is exactly what makes it perfect in my book. I don't see it as a feminine color, but others do, so pairing it with a muscular body and a beefed-up V8 is a great way to go against a stereotype.
Unfortunately, there aren't many pink Mopars out there nowadays. That's because Dodge and Plymouth offered it for a very short time. Specifically, it was available for only a few months as a "spring color" in 1970 and then moved on the special-order list for 1971. On top of that, many pink Mopars were repainted in different colors by second-hand owners that considered them too feminine.
But believe it or not, there's at least one guy who decided to change the color of his 1971 Barracuda from gold to pink. He lives in Oregon and he's the proud owner of a Moulin Rouge 'Cuda with a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 mill under the hood.
I know, it's not as cool as the real deal, but let's face it, many of us might never see an all-original Moulin Rouge (or Panther Pink) Mopar in the metal anytime soon. On top of that, the owner doesn't care much about originality, he simply built a muscle car that he wants to enjoy.
On top of the pink hue, this muscle car also sports an aftermarket shaker hood, as well as a front fender taken off a Dodge Challenger. And it might not even be a 'Cuda, but a lower-trimmed Barracuda version. But it doesn't bother me one bit. My only complaint about the video below is that the owner doesn't fire up the engine.
