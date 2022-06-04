1971 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Waiting To Be Driven Today With the Top Down

In 1971, most carmakers started to downgrade the engines in their cars, but some still held on to their values as much as they could, such as the Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, which was available in just two body shapes, unlike the 1970 or 1972 model-year.
There's no denying that in 1971 the soaring price of insurance and the emission control systems softened the muscle cars. But not all of them were soft. Some were still punchy enough to provide exhilarating performances. General Motors provided a few vehicles, such as the Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, with big and powerful enough engines to shred the tires and cover the quarter-mile in around 15 seconds.
The model that you see here is up for sale in Champlain, New York, and it is in running order. It has fresh paint and tinted windows. Fortunately, the latter upgrade can be reverted if the future owner wants to keep the car as much as possible. While it is not a W30 model, this car can still provide enough excitement for the driver. It has been used as a weekend driver for the last three years by its current owner.
But there are some question marks here regarding the production year. Since the autos-2019 seller didn't provide a VIN, it's difficult to confirm the manufacturing date. We know that in 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 featured a black grille with silver surrounding and silver headlight bezels. But the bumper with the round parking lights and the horizontal taillights are there to confirm the 1971 model year. Since it is not a W30 version, it doesn't feature the coil-induction hood.
Inside, this Cutlass 442 features black vinyl upholstery and wood trims on the dash, and they look quite fine. Also, the door cards were restored and are in great shape. In front of the driver, Oldsmobile installed a speedometer marked to 120 mph (193 kph), a clock, and a few gauges for the fuel level and temperature. The odometer shows 97,000 miles on it, but there is no info if these are real or not. Behind the four-spoke steering wheel, there is the button that automatically lowers or raises the canvas-top.
Under the hood is the original 455 engine that produces 340 hp (345 PS) and a healthy 379 lb-ft (502 Nm) of torque. The V8 is paired with a TH400 Turbo Hydra-Matic 3-speed automatic gearbox. Maybe it's not a concours-ready vehicle, but it might get there. The auction for this beauty will end on June 14, but if you're in a hurry, you may push the "Buy it Now" button and get it for $34,000 today and drive this Cutlass 442 with the top down.
