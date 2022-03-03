1971 Jeep Gladiator Honcho Looks Extremely Fetching, Hides Chevy Silverado Bones

Now a Wrangler-based pickup truck, the Jeep Gladiator was originally introduced back in 1962. It remained in production until the Wagoneer was discontinued in 1988, but Jeep retired the Gladiator badge in 1971. This Honcho is part of that very desirable first-gen run, but it's no longer a Jeep. Let me explain.
While it may look like a nicely restored J20, this truck has no connection to Jeep beyond the fetching bodywork with Honcho-specific stripes. That's because the shell was lifted off its original chassis and dropped on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado frame.
The transfer included the 5.3-liter LS V8 and NV3500 five-speed transmission, as well as many of the Silverado's more modern components. There's no word on output, but the Silverado's 5.3-liter V8 came with up to 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet (454 Nm) of torque back in the day.
While the exterior is misleading, the interior provides the first hints about the makeover. That's because it also comes with a modern layout that includes Silverado-sourced and brand-new components alike. It's fitted with all-new electric gauges, a new wiring harness, power windows, a new carpet, and a new headliner.
The modernization continues on the outside through LED headlamps, as well as under the shell through new shocks and new brakes. All told, it's a proper restomod that provides classic looks on the outside and a modern, reliable setup underneath.
I know most purists won't stand the thought of a Jeep using General Motors underpinnings, but it's remarkable how well the Silverado chassis mates to a vintage Gladiator body. On top of that, the J20 shell looks downright fantastic.
And I have a feeling this project started out due to a rusty Jeep frame, so I'm okay with a nice Gladiator body roaming the streets 50 years later, no matter the underpinnings it relies on. What do you think?
If this AMC-GM Frankenstein of a truck is something you'd drive daily, it's being auctioned off as we speak by eBay seller "fly4ever." The no-reserve auction has a high bid of $15,100 with some 11 hours to go.
The transfer included the 5.3-liter LS V8 and NV3500 five-speed transmission, as well as many of the Silverado's more modern components. There's no word on output, but the Silverado's 5.3-liter V8 came with up to 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet (454 Nm) of torque back in the day.
While the exterior is misleading, the interior provides the first hints about the makeover. That's because it also comes with a modern layout that includes Silverado-sourced and brand-new components alike. It's fitted with all-new electric gauges, a new wiring harness, power windows, a new carpet, and a new headliner.
The modernization continues on the outside through LED headlamps, as well as under the shell through new shocks and new brakes. All told, it's a proper restomod that provides classic looks on the outside and a modern, reliable setup underneath.
I know most purists won't stand the thought of a Jeep using General Motors underpinnings, but it's remarkable how well the Silverado chassis mates to a vintage Gladiator body. On top of that, the J20 shell looks downright fantastic.
And I have a feeling this project started out due to a rusty Jeep frame, so I'm okay with a nice Gladiator body roaming the streets 50 years later, no matter the underpinnings it relies on. What do you think?
If this AMC-GM Frankenstein of a truck is something you'd drive daily, it's being auctioned off as we speak by eBay seller "fly4ever." The no-reserve auction has a high bid of $15,100 with some 11 hours to go.