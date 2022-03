1971 Jeep Gladiator Honcho Looks Extremely Fetching, Hides Chevy Silverado Bones

While it may look like a nicely restored J20, this truck has no connection to Jeep beyond the fetching bodywork with Honcho-specific stripes. That's because the shell was lifted off its original chassis and dropped on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado frame.The transfer included the 5.3-liter LS V8 and NV3500 five-speed transmission, as well as many of the Silverado's more modern components. There's no word on output, but the Silverado's 5.3-liter V8 came with up to 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet (454 Nm) of torque back in the day.While the exterior is misleading, the interior provides the first hints about the makeover. That's because it also comes with a modern layout that includes Silverado -sourced and brand-new components alike. It's fitted with all-new electric gauges, a new wiring harness, power windows, a new carpet, and a new headliner.The modernization continues on the outside through LED headlamps, as well as under the shell through new shocks and new brakes. All told, it's a proper restomod that provides classic looks on the outside and a modern, reliable setup underneath.I know most purists won't stand the thought of a Jeep using General Motors underpinnings, but it's remarkable how well the Silverado chassis mates to a vintage Gladiator body. On top of that, the J20 shell looks downright fantastic.And I have a feeling this project started out due to a rusty Jeep frame, so I'm okay with a nice Gladiator body roaming the streets 50 years later, no matter the underpinnings it relies on. What do you think?If this AMC-GM Frankenstein of a truck is something you'd drive daily, it's being auctioned off as we speak by eBay seller "fly4ever." The no-reserve auction has a high bid of $15,100 with some 11 hours to go.