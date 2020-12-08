1971 Dodge Challenger Barn Find Saved After 30 Years, Has Too Many Unknowns

Police on Horseback? Not Anymore, Say Hello to the Police Interceptor e-Bike

If you’re in the market looking for a Dodge Challenger worth restoring, someone from San Francisco claims to have one of the best coupes you can find these days. 8 photos



In other words, you should expect the amount of rust typical for a car parked for so long, as well as plenty of things that need to be fixed, including the brakes and the engine itself. And speaking of the engine, the owner doesn’t provide too many specifics here, only mentioning it’s the original V8 unit, and it no longer runs.



“It’s a complete car, just needs to be finished,” they say, adding that the car comes with keys and a clean title. And while the



First and foremost, the limited info on the engine could be a deal-breaker for some, though, as the people over at



On the other hand, there are several parts in good condition, including the front grille (except for the small dent visible in the photo), the bumpers, the headlights, and the taillights. All these should theoretically make a possible restoration easier, though again, the many unknowns on this Challenger make it pretty hard to tell if the price is right or not.



