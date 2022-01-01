1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Comes With Mysterious L48 That’s Been Sitting Out in the Cold

Chevrolet ended up building more than 500,000 Chevelles in 1971, as this model continued to be one of the most popular in its lineup.
Needless to say, the SS was one of the versions that many people were drooling after, and even today, it remains a classic car that many collectors would love to own.
Finding a 1971 Chevelle SS in tip-top shape, however, isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, so for many people out there, the backup plan is much simpler: get a project car and restore it to factory specs.
The 1971 Chevelle SS that we have here is one of the restoration candidates that still come with the original engine, though as you’ll learn in a second, this is a mysterious unit that could be worth exactly nothing.
This is because, as eBay seller joe_dirt38 puts it, the original 350 (5.7-liter) L48 is no longer in the car. The engine was removed a long time ago, and since then, it’s been stored outside under the clear sky. In other words, the V8 unit could be completely wrecked right now, so it’s up to any potential buyer to go inspect the engine and figure out if it’s still worth a second chance.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear this Chevelle SS needs plenty of fixes, but this isn’t exactly a surprise given it’s been sitting for so long. Still painted in the original Burnt Orange finish, the body obviously requires some metal-work too, especially as there are several signs of rust in multiple areas.
The interior also needs major fixes, and the seats, in particular, look completely gone.
The good news is the car could eventually sell for beer money, as the top bid at the time of writing isn’t higher than the price of a new iPhone. It remains to be seen how high the price goes, as the auction is set to come to an end in about 6 days.
Finding a 1971 Chevelle SS in tip-top shape, however, isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, so for many people out there, the backup plan is much simpler: get a project car and restore it to factory specs.
The 1971 Chevelle SS that we have here is one of the restoration candidates that still come with the original engine, though as you’ll learn in a second, this is a mysterious unit that could be worth exactly nothing.
This is because, as eBay seller joe_dirt38 puts it, the original 350 (5.7-liter) L48 is no longer in the car. The engine was removed a long time ago, and since then, it’s been stored outside under the clear sky. In other words, the V8 unit could be completely wrecked right now, so it’s up to any potential buyer to go inspect the engine and figure out if it’s still worth a second chance.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear this Chevelle SS needs plenty of fixes, but this isn’t exactly a surprise given it’s been sitting for so long. Still painted in the original Burnt Orange finish, the body obviously requires some metal-work too, especially as there are several signs of rust in multiple areas.
The interior also needs major fixes, and the seats, in particular, look completely gone.
The good news is the car could eventually sell for beer money, as the top bid at the time of writing isn’t higher than the price of a new iPhone. It remains to be seen how high the price goes, as the auction is set to come to an end in about 6 days.