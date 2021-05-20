U.S. Space Force Launches Missile Warning Satellite, Successfully "Talks" to It

1970 Pontiac GTO Parked for 20 Years Flexes Low Mileage, Needs Total Restoration

The 1970 Pontiac GTO is for many people the best GTO , especially thanks to the front end design that introduced a significantly refined look for the muscle car. 14 photos



Furthermore, GM introduced a new 455ci (7.5-liter) V8 engine offered as an option in addition to the standard 400ci (6.6-liter) unit already available on the car. The GTO could therefore be ordered with the base 400ci V8 4-barrel and 350 horsepower, the RAM Air III package with 366 horsepower, the Ram Air IV with 370 horsepower, and the 455 HO with an output of 360 horsepower.



Pontiac produced only a little over 40,000 GTOs for model year 1970, down from more than 72,000 units in 1969, despite all the changes mentioned above.



The GTO that we have here is pretty much a time capsule, though we’re not being told how original everything still is on the car. What we do know, however, is this GTO spent the last two decades sitting in the same spot, and this obviously means it doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape.



It has the typical rust, some dents on the body, and a cracked dash, but on the other hand, the good news is that the 400ci engine under the hood was running before the car was parked, with the odometer showing just 43,000 miles (69,200 km). While no details on the current condition of the engine have been provided, there’s a chance it’s locked from sitting, so a visual inspection is totally recommended before the purchase.



