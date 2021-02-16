1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Barn Find Comes With Mysterious Engine, Low Miles

One of the best things about barn finds is that they represent the second chance a car receives to get back on the road. When the vehicle in question is a super-popular model like the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the excitement goes through the roof.
That is the case of the barn find we’re talking about today and coming down to a 1970 Trans Am that’s seeking a new owner who could provide here with the TLC it needs.
Last registered in 1993, the Trans Am is described as a “true” barn find painted in the rare Lucerne Blue with a Parchment Custom interior. Needless to say, you can’t expect the body to be in tip-top shape after all these years, so some improvements are still required.
There are also some rust spots in the trunk, and the Craigslist seller says some patches have already been made here, while the floors are in good condition.
The Pontiac is almost complete, as the only thing it’s missing is the radio. Otherwise, you’re getting the full package, the seller says, including the factory air conditioning, the power windows, and the tilt steering console, just like Pontiac installed them 51 years ago.
As for the engine, there’s good news and bad news under the hood. While we’re not being provided with too many specifics, the mysterious mill is no longer the original one, so power comes from a new unit said to have just 69,340 miles (111,591 kilometers) covered so far. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission, and while no specifics are provided, we assume they work properly.
The car comes with a clean title and can be inspected in person in Scottsdale, Arizona. The pricing might be a little bit too ambitious given the original engine is no longer there, but if you agree to pay $22,000 for the car, you’re free to take it home.
