1970 Plymouth Road Runner With Numbers-Matching V8 Has a Tiny Surprise Under the Hood

Introduced in 1968 as Plymouth's most affordable muscle car, the Road Runner hit showrooms as a no-nonsense rig with a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) big-block V8 as standard and the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI on the options list. The combo proved popular, and Plymouth sold more than 44,000 units.
1969 saw the addition of the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Barrel V8 and the convertible body styles. While these new options weren't very popular, total sales climbed to over 80,000 examples. The mildly revised 1970 version moved nearly 37,000 units before Plymouth retired the first-generation model. The B5 Blue example you see here is part of that legacy.
Quite the popular muscle car back in the day, the 1970 Road Runner is a common sight more than 50 years later. However, this particular Mopar isn't all that common. Although it packs an entry-level 383-cubic-inch V8, which found its way into more than 35,000 vehicles that year, it's a classic you rarely see because it's an unrestored survivor.
Likely parked for a very long time, the Road Runner shows a bit of surface rust inside and out, while the trunk pan needs to be replaced. But the car is complete, the weathered paint doesn't look bad, and the interior appears to be solid save for the significant damage on the driver's side front bench.
There's more good news to talk about under the hood because this Road Runner is a numbers-matching classic. The 383-cubic-inch V8, the three-speed automatic, and the rear end are all original to the car. By the way, this combo makes the Road Runner one of 11,639 hardtops built with this drivetrain in 1970.
The four-barrel unit was rated at 335 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque when new. It was enough to send the automatic version down the quarter-mile in less than 15 seconds. If you look close enough, you'll notice upgrades to the intake and carburetor, so this V8 may pack a bit more oomph.
While most oldtimers that emerge from long-term storage need a lot of work to run and drive, this Road Runner has already been prepared for street use. The Mopar now features a new fuel tank and new brake lines, as well as fresh suspension components.
If you're a fan of highly documented classics, this Road Runner also comes with a ton of paperwork. It has the original build sheet, multiple state inspection stickers, and original purchase information. The fender tag is no longer under the hood, but it comes with the car.
Sold because the owner did not have enough time to finish it, the Road Runner is waiting for its next driver in Lexington, Kentucky. The auction ends in five days, and the highest bid is currently at $15,500. The reserve is still in place. If you want to bypass the auction, the buy-it-now sticker is set at $26,000.
