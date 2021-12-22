1970 Plymouth Fury Gran Coupe Flexes Rare Paisley Top, Hemi Suprise Under the Hood

5 1970 Plymouth Superbird Has Only 9K Miles on the Odo, Looks Brand-New

This 1970 Fury Gran Coupe might look like a mundane two-door full-size, but it hides a Hemi engine behind its impressively wide grille. And it's not just a standard 426. Rebuilt with modern performance parts and stroked to 472 cubic inches, this Hemi packs more oomph than its stock sibling, rated at 425 horsepower back in the day.The upgrades list is quite long and includes a 4.15-inch stroke crank, 10.6:1 Ross pistons, a hydraulic performance camshaft with matching valve springs and rocker arms, Mopar performance aluminum heads with stainless steel valves, and Mopar performance M1 intake with 800 CFM carburetor.Unfortunately, there's no info as to how powerful it is, but it's safe to say that the 727 Cope Racing gearbox sends more than 500 horsepower to the rear axle. And an oversized exhaust system provides a nasty soundtrack when the gas pedal hits the floor.But these aren't the only cool details about this Mopar. Restored in 2006 and still amazing from every angle, the Fury Gran Coupe is one of those rare cars ordered with a Mod Top option (also known as Pop Prints).Introduced in 1969 and advertised as "the car you wear," the option turned the car's roof and upholstery into colorful prints. Patterns included combos of flowers and leaves in various colors and, for those who wanted a more subdued appearance, monochrome paisley prints. This Plymouth is fitted with the latter, color-keyed to the body's Walnut Metallic finish.While not as flashy as some of the green, blue, and yellow Mod Top cars that Mopar built back in the day, it certainly looks fetching and classy. And if you're a fan of paisley-style patterns, the door panels and the seats sport inserts with the same finish as the roof.The mostly original interior comes with a 140-mph (225-kph) speedo and an odometer that shows only 28,835 miles (46,405 km). The seller claims that the car was driven for only 2,868 miles (4,616 km) since it was fully restored in 2006, which basically means it spent the last 15 years as a garage queen.Located in New Bern, North Carolina, the Fury Gran Coupe comes with a clear title, photo documentation of the restoration, and an issue of the Mopar Muscle Magazine it was featured in. Auctioned off by eBay seller "cudaduke," the Plymouth has attracted a high bid of $40,200 with four days to go. The sale still has a "reserve not met" status, so it's not going to be a bargain.

