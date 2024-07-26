1970 HEMI Super Bee: The Ugly Duckling That's Now One of the Rarest, Most Expensive Mopars

A combination between Dodge's budget-friendly muscle car and its most expensive engine option, the 1970 HEMI Super Bee was produced in low double-digit figures, which makes it insanely valuable today.
During the second half of the 1960s, Dodge and Plymouth, like all other major Detroit brands, were hot on the heels of the Pontiac GTO, whose sales success ignited a fierce high-performance war.
Plymouth struck first with the 1966 GTX, an upscale, high-performance trim for the Belvedere that eventually morphed into a standalone model.
Dodge followed suit by adding the R/T trim to the Belvedere a year later.
By 1968, Plymouth decided to introduce an affordable, no-frills version of the GTX dubbed Road Runner. The model became wildly succcessful from the get-go, so, again, Dodge answered back a few months later with the Super Bee.
The two budget-friendly B-bodies were nearly identical in terms of aesthetics and mechanics, with only interior bits and the standard V8 being different.
Still, customers leaned towards the Plymouth, so for the 1970 model year, Dodge attempted to sway enthusiasts of affordable performance intermediates to their dealerships by giving the Super Bee a distinctive look.
The most polarizing feature of the redesign was the new front end with its quad headlamps mounted in pairs within two separate looped segments alongside split grilles, ornated with chrome wraparound bumpers.
The front end, which Dodge Public Relations referred to as "bumble bee wings", were meant to give the Coronet, and Super Bee in particular, a personality of their own.
While that goal was undoubtedly achieved, the styling split Mopar fans into two categories: those who loved the look and those who loathed it.
Apart from the controversial front fascia, the Super Bee received some exclusive appearance upgrades like the new side decals and a redesigned dual-scoop Ramcharger hood that came as standard with the 440 Six Pack and 426 HEMI engines.
Inside, the Super Bee continued to come with a standard bench seat in the front and a Rallye dash cluster borrowed from the Charger, while power locks or windows were unavailable.
Still, vinyl bucket seats, a central console, or a tach could be fitted optionally to give the Super Bee a more upscale feel.
The mid-range engine choice remained the 390-hp, 440-ci (7.4-liter) Six-Pack added a year earlier, while the range-topping motor was the legendary 426-ci (7.0-liter) HEMI.
Equipped with a forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, an aluminum intake with two Carter AFB four-barrel carbs, and a cast-iron exhaust manifold that helped the engine exhale through twin mufflers, the HEMI was conservatively rated at 425 hp and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
The Elephant engine was backed up by either the standard heavy-duty A-833 four-speed manual or the optional 727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic, while the standard rear end shared with the other two engines available was upgraded to a Dana 60 3.54:1 gears only with the A-833 manual.
The sole rear axle option for the HEMI-powered Super Bees was the Super Track Pack, which added a Sure-Grip limited-slip differential with 4.10 gears, which could be had only with the power front disc option.
When equipped with the HEMI, a $848 option, the Super Bee went from affordable to expensive in the blink of an eye.
Independent tests conducted in 1970 yielded a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration of 5.3 seconds and a 13.5 quarter-mile run at 105 mph (169 kph).
The latter figure meant that the HEMI Super Bee could kick some serious butt in a quarter-mile race. High-performance models released during that model year, like the Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV 400, Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ, or Oldsmobile 442 455 W30, couldn't stand a chance against the low-cost-looking yet lethal muscle car.
The price, combined with the controversial front end, the insurance premium hike, and the introduction of the lighter, more appealing E-body Challenger, meant that only a small number of enthusiasts brought home a HEMI Super Bee after visiting one of Dodge's dealerships.
Of the 15,506 Super Bees produced in 1970, just 36 left the factory with an Elephant engine under the hood. Of those, 32 were pillarless coupes, while the rest came with pillared coupe bodies.
Even today, if you ask Mopar fanatics to choose between a 1970 HEMI Charger and a 1970 HEMI Super Bee, most will pick the latter.
Nevertheless, because it's powered by the most revered muscle car engine of the era and it's part of a 26-unit production run, the 1970 HEMI Super Bee is currently one of the most desirable and expensive Mopars in existence.
The example shown above, a fully restored Bee with an original matching-numbers drivetrain, sold at Mecum's Kissimmee auction last year (2023) for no less than $187,000.
Although it was the most powerful version of what could be considered a failed redesign, the 1970 HEMI Super Bee morphed into an icon of the muscle car golden age.
You can admire a beautiful example of this insanely rare ride in the YouTube video below by Lou Costabile.
A controversial redesign
Dodge stylists wanted to give the Super Bee and the entire Coronet lineup a bolder, more futuristic look, so they created a less boxy body inspired by aircraft fuselage design.
From affordable to expensive with a single option
Like all previous iterations, the 1970 Super Bee came standard with a heavy-duty suspension package and a 335-hp, 383-ci (6.3-liter) Magnum under the hood.
One of the quickest factory-built muscle cars of 1970
The HEMI Super Bee came with a hefty sticker price, but the look on the faces of those who dared to challenge one to race, thinking that it packed a 383 or a 440 Six-Pack, was priceless.
Extremely rare
Though the Super Bee, like its Road Runner brethren, was essentially a low-cost muscle car, the HEMI engine and all other high-performance options upped the base price by well over $1,000. In today's money, that means a price increase of close to $10,000.
From ugly duckling to one of the most desirable and expensive Mopar classics
Though beauty is undoubtedly in the eyes of the beholder, the 1970 Super Bee was deemed ugly by far more than those who loved how it looked.
