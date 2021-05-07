1970 Ford Mustang Parked in a Barn for Decades Is Very Complete, V8 Still Alive

5 Ford Reportedly Hikes 2021 Mustang Mach-E Price by $600 Because of BlueCruise

Originally launched in 1969 and manufactured until 1973, the Grande was Ford ’s first attempt to make the Mustang a more luxurious model, as the car came equipped with several exclusive parts not available for the rest of the lineup. 19 photos



Ford didn’t build too many of these, as the American manufacturer produced a little over 22,000 Mustang Grande units in 1969 before dropping the output to some 13,500 cars a year later.



So it goes without saying that a 1970 Ford Mustang Grande isn’t that easy to find, especially in a condition that allows it to be restored to factory specifications.



And yet, someone on eBay claims they have one, as seller



A quick look at the photos in the gallery shows everybody this Mustang doesn’t come in its best shape, but on the other hand, there’s nothing that a thorough restoration shouldn’t be able to fix. At least, that’s what we can tell at a quick visual inspection, but you should still check out the car live before the purchase.



Sold as a rather high-optioned model, this Mustang comes with air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes. Under the hood, there’s a 302 V8 engine that still works, and the best news is that no parts are believed to be missing.



