1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 “Carport Find” Hides an Unexpected Change Under the Hood

1970 brought several important changes to the Mustang family, including in the engine lineup, where the new 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 coming in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations replaced the Windsor previously offered on MY 1969. 23 photos



But the Mustang we have here is one of the models that saw daylight in 1970 with a 351 2-barrel under the hood, though as you’ll find out in a minute, a previous owner performed a rather questionable engine swap.



According to the Marti report shared by eBay seller



And this makes it quite rare, as the Marti report shows it’s one of just a little over 3,700 Mustangs with the same paint code, and what’s more important, one of only 250 units with the same paint and trim.



As you can easily tell from the photos included in the ad, the Mustang has clearly seen better days, but everything makes sense given it spent some 25 years under a carport. This means you shouldn’t expect any good news from the engine department, though the seller claims the new 302ci (4.9-liter) V8 now in charge of putting the wheels in motion doesn’t run but is not locked up either.



So yes, there’s a 302 in there, and it’s paired with an automatic transmission. We don’t know who and why they did the engine swap, and whether this 302 comes from a 1970 Boss model, but this makes the Mustang a candidate for a restomod rather than for a full restoration to factory specifications.



The good news is the car has been posted online as part of a no-reserve auction. The bad news is the price is getting higher, as the top offer right now already exceeds $10,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.