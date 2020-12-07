Lamborghini Knows There's Just One Diablo Anyone Should Ever Agree to Worship

3 1966 Ford Mustang GT “A” Code Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise Under the Hood

2 This 1965 Mustang Convertible Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without Its 289 Coupe Brother

More on this:

1970 Ford Mustang Barn Find Hides Something Unexpected Under the Hood

The first-generation Mustang remains one of the most sought-after cars out there, not only in tip-top shape, though this is what collectors typically prefer, but also in project car condition because it allows the owner to decide the direction they want to embrace for the restoration. 16 photos



Originally shipped with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8 engine, the Mustang now hides a 460 (7.5-liter) big-block under the hood, and according to the owner, it starts and runs just right. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission, but we’re not being told when exactly it was installed on the car.



Sold as a barn find, this Ford Mustang obviously requires several major fixes, but the good news is rust shouldn’t be a major concern this time. We’ve seen lots of project cars having a hard time dealing with rust, but fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case this time.



The interior looks in pretty decent condition too, though the driver seat will need to be fixed. However, whoever buys the car will eventually get a better idea of what must be repaired inside after a thorough cleaning, especially as the seats seem to be all dusty.



The owner says they’re selling the Mustang with a series of extra parts, such as headlights, emblems, marker lights, and others, so if you’re seeing something missing in the photo gallery, there’s a chance it’s there and coming with the car.



Overall, this is a nice Mustang that might be worth restoring, despite clearly no longer being an original. If what you’re planning is a restomod, then the car can be yours today for The 1970 Mustang we see here, for example, is a solid candidate for a full restoration, though it has already received some changes pushing it closer to a restomod.Originally shipped with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8 engine, the Mustang now hides a 460 (7.5-liter) big-block under the hood, and according to the owner, it starts and runs just right. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission, but we’re not being told when exactly it was installed on the car.Sold as a barn find, this Ford Mustang obviously requires several major fixes, but the good news is rust shouldn’t be a major concern this time. We’ve seen lots of project cars having a hard time dealing with rust, but fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case this time.The interior looks in pretty decent condition too, though the driver seat will need to be fixed. However, whoever buys the car will eventually get a better idea of what must be repaired inside after a thorough cleaning, especially as the seats seem to be all dusty.The owner says they’re selling the Mustang with a series of extra parts, such as headlights, emblems, marker lights, and others, so if you’re seeing something missing in the photo gallery, there’s a chance it’s there and coming with the car.Overall, this is a nice Mustang that might be worth restoring, despite clearly no longer being an original. If what you’re planning is a restomod, then the car can be yours today for $6,500 . It’s parked in Marlboro, New Jersey should you want to inspect it in person.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.