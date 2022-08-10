1970 Dodge Coronet Is an Unrestored, 1-of-1 Go Mango Gem, but There's a Catch

First introduced as a top-level, full-size car in 1949, the Dodge Coronet was relegated to entry-level, intermediate duty by the mid-1960s. With the arrival of the fifth-gen version in 1965, the Coronet also became an important player in the muscle car market.
Granted, it may not be as famous as the Charger or Challenger among classic muscle car enthusiasts nowadays, but the Coronet was offered with all the cool V8 engines back in the day. Yes, I'm talking about the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, the iconic Mopar mills that turned so many mundane nameplates into full-blown muscle cars.
The Coronet was also very popular during the golden muscle car era. In 1970, for instance, Dodge sold more than 100,000 examples. This means the 1970 Coronet is far from rare overall. However, certain versions were actually built in significantly lower numbers.
The R/T Convertible is by far the rarest at only 296 units, but the hardtop version of the range-topping R/T is also a hard-to-find gem. With only 2,319 examples sold, it's much rarer than its Super Bee counterpart. If you're into extremely rare muscle cars, here's a 1970 Coronet that's downright unique thanks to its trim, paint, and equipment combo.
Specifically, this is the only 1970 Coronet R/T finished in Go Mango and fitted with power windows and factory AC known to exist. Its one-of-one status has been documented by noted Dodge expert Galien V. Govier.
Yes, the car is in bad shape and it's nowhere near as valuable as it should be in this condition, but we're looking at an unrestored survivor that sat for about 25 years. Unfortunately, it's also missing its original 440 V8 and automatic transmission, which were removed before the car was placed in storage.
Unfortunately, most of the interior is also missing. The owner still has the door panels and the electric window motors still work, but the seats are long gone. On the flip side, both the body and the floor panels are in solid condition, so this Coronet is pretty much the perfect canvas for restoration.
Is it worth saving? Well, it's a project that will swallow a lot of cash, perhaps more than its value as a Concours-ready, one-of-one classic. But it's an important part of Mopar history and it should get a second chance.
Showcased by YouTube's "Shade Tree Vintage Auto," the muscle car is actually for sale as we speak. Check out the video to find out more about that. And if you're into Plymouth Road Runners, make sure you watch until the end for a similar project.
