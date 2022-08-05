1970 Dodge Charger R/T Can Make a Grown Man Cry, 440 4-Barrel in a Coma

More on this:

1 Dodge Charger Goes Back to Basics as Two-Door Muscle Car in Fantasy Land

2 James May Roasts the Dodge Charger Hellcat, How Bad Is It in Captain Slow's Vision?

3 Video: Watch in Awe as the Understeer Spirit Pushes Dodge Charger Into a Tree

4 Dodge Ain't Killin' the V8 Challenger and Charger, Next Generations Rumored With 800 HP

5 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T Races Dodge Charger 392, Will Japan Get HEMI-Smacked Again?