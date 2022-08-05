1970 Dodge Charger R/T Can Make a Grown Man Cry, 440 4-Barrel in a Coma

1970 was the last year of the second-generation Charger, and unfortunately for Dodge, the debut of the Challenger more or less cannibalized this model, with the sales dropping to just 46,500 units.
It’s believed that out of the entire Charger production for the model year 1970, only a little over 9,000 units ended up rolling off the assembly lines dressed up as R/Ts.
The 1970 R/T, however, is a highly desirable model, especially when it comes as a project that doesn’t cost a fortune but also flexes a solid condition.
The example that seller mostly50s-60s-parts has recently posted on eBay only ticks some of the boxes, as it could end up becoming a rather cheap project. But on the other hand, its condition is worrying, to say the least, most likely after sitting for a very long time, possibly under the clear sky as well.
The photos are living proof the car doesn’t come in the best shape, but on the other hand, it sells with lots of original parts, including the console, the A/C controls, and so on. It rolled off the assembly lines as a high-optioned model with power steering, power brakes, and factory dual exhaust, and most parts are still there to help with a full restoration.
Unfortunately, not the same thing can be said about the 440 4-barrel under the hood. While the presence of a big-block unit under the hood (also believed to be the original engine) is good news, there’s no reason to be excited this time.
As it turns out, the engine is already stuck, most likely from sitting, and the seller says they haven’t tried to turn it over.
Despite the challenging condition and the engine being in a coma, the Charger is still getting a lot of love these days, with 10 people fighting to take it home. The top bid already exceeds $4,000, but a reserve is in place, and it hasn’t been unlocked.
