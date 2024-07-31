1970 Dodge Charger 500 Starts Hoping for Restoration After 25 Years Locked Inside

The biggest news in the Dodge world for 1970 was the debut of the Challenger, so it's not a surprise that the Charger received less attention.
With 49,800 units produced this year, the Charger received changes mostly to the front fascia, where the 500 dropped the exposed headlights for hidden lamps with a new grille. The same change made its way to the base Charger and the R/T.
The base engine for the Dodge Charger and the 500 was the 225 six with 145 horsepower, but fortunately, few buyers ordered this configuration. Charger customers finally understood that a six-cylinder unit didn't make much sense and did not align with the car's performance appetite, so only 300 people wanted to stick with the lazy choice.
The Charger in these photos landed on eBay thanks to seller cago_5506, who claims the car was found in a barn – without sharing more specifics. That's a shame, as a barn-found Charger could be more valuable with a good story, so make sure you ask more questions if you believe this car should be your next project.
The Charger is advertised as a "rust-free original paint survivor," and a photo of the undersides indeed shows solid floors – I wonder if the metal is completely original, so you should inspect the car in person, put it on a lift, and look for signs of patches or other repairs under it.
The Charger allegedly spent 25 years in storage, so the 383 block under the hood, still paired with a four-speed transmission, might no longer be working. The owner doesn't share more specifics, but they explain that the long time in storage requires a complete verification before anything else, so it'll "need to be gone through." It's safe to assume the engine doesn't start, but find a good mechanic and arrange an in-person inspection before making an offer.
The Charger left the factory with a vinyl roof, but the seller says it was "removed back in the day to save the roof."
It's certainly an intriguing Charger, but despite all the claims and promises that make it look like the right candidate for a complete restoration, I still believe that it's critical to see it in person before joining the battle. The car is not affordable, as the owner has configured a Buy It Now price of $35,000, but you could get it cheaper if you unlock the reserve.
Unfortunately, its value is unknown, and the top offer today - $15,200 after four bids – did not trigger it. Meanwhile, you can find the car in Union, Missouri, and you probably need a trailer to take it home if you win the bid. The fight will end in approximately nine days, so you have enough time to discuss all the details with the owner.
The base engine for the Dodge Charger and the 500 was the 225 six with 145 horsepower, but fortunately, few buyers ordered this configuration. Charger customers finally understood that a six-cylinder unit didn't make much sense and did not align with the car's performance appetite, so only 300 people wanted to stick with the lazy choice.
The Charger in these photos landed on eBay thanks to seller cago_5506, who claims the car was found in a barn – without sharing more specifics. That's a shame, as a barn-found Charger could be more valuable with a good story, so make sure you ask more questions if you believe this car should be your next project.
The Charger is advertised as a "rust-free original paint survivor," and a photo of the undersides indeed shows solid floors – I wonder if the metal is completely original, so you should inspect the car in person, put it on a lift, and look for signs of patches or other repairs under it.
The Charger allegedly spent 25 years in storage, so the 383 block under the hood, still paired with a four-speed transmission, might no longer be working. The owner doesn't share more specifics, but they explain that the long time in storage requires a complete verification before anything else, so it'll "need to be gone through." It's safe to assume the engine doesn't start, but find a good mechanic and arrange an in-person inspection before making an offer.
The Charger left the factory with a vinyl roof, but the seller says it was "removed back in the day to save the roof."
It's certainly an intriguing Charger, but despite all the claims and promises that make it look like the right candidate for a complete restoration, I still believe that it's critical to see it in person before joining the battle. The car is not affordable, as the owner has configured a Buy It Now price of $35,000, but you could get it cheaper if you unlock the reserve.
Unfortunately, its value is unknown, and the top offer today - $15,200 after four bids – did not trigger it. Meanwhile, you can find the car in Union, Missouri, and you probably need a trailer to take it home if you win the bid. The fight will end in approximately nine days, so you have enough time to discuss all the details with the owner.