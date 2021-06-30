1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Is a 426 HEMI Bruiser, Going for Ferrari Money

Sure, when the original Dodge Challenger showed up for the 1970 model year, one of its greatest assets was the extremely wide range of available engines. However, it's no secret that the muscle car was built around the 426 HEMI.
The late 1960s saw Dodge and Plymouth work together on the new mid-size platform that would become the E-body, with the goal to create the smallest possible architecture that could accommodate a big-block HEMI.
For one, the B-body platform that had been underpinning the Dodge Charger, along with multiple Plymouth models for a few years, led to larger offerings that couldn't keep up with pony cars such as the Mustang and the Camaro in terms of sales. As a result, engineers modified this, reducing the wheelbase, among others, when creating the E-body that debuted on the Challenger and the third-generation Plymouth Barracuda.
The 426 ci (7.0L) V8 stood by its Elephant nickname, delivering 425 hp—this was the gross rating, with a SAE net rating sitting closer to what we get nowadays being around 350 hp. The base transmission was a four-speed manual, but a TorqueFlite automatic was available as an option.
The base price of such a model—going for the HEMI meant ordering a Challenger R/T—sat at just under $4,500 at the time, and if we adjust that for inflation, we'd end up with a little over $32,000 in today's money.
Well, things don't quite work that way, with the cult car status of the Mopar machine meaning that one of these examples, which were quite rare due to their not-exactly-affordable range-topper nature (this is 1 of 137 4-speed HEMIs built for 1970), requires solid finances nowadays.
How much? Well, the example we have here, which is listed via Hemmings, comes with a price of $350,000 (€294,960 at the current exchange rates).
The odometer shows 33,141 miles (53,357 km), and it's worth noting that the vehicle has been completely restored to "like new" condition while coming with full documentation, including certification from the Chrysler Registry.
The dark green metallic and the vinyl top are joined by a dark green transverse sport stripe, while the cabin spec includes a Rallye instrument cluster, tachometer, vinyl bucket seats, and AM Radio, among others.
Given the collector car status of the muscle car, we're not expecting this to enjoy too much time out on the road once it finds a new home, even though these old-school gems sometimes show up at the drag strip.
