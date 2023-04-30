1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Drag Car Parked for Decades Hides a HEMI Under the Hood

Launched in 1969, the Dodge Challenger arrived a bit late to the muscle car party at a time when insurance rates were going through the roof and the Government was preparing strict emission and fuel economy regulations. But even so, it had just enough time to make a name for itself through powerful engines, fast acceleration times, and flashy colors.
Like many muscle cars from the golden era, the Challenger also went racing. The coupe joined the Trans-Am Championship in 1970, and even though Dodge's racing program was no match for Ford, AMC, and Chevrolet, the Challenger scored podium finishes at Lime Rock and Road America. The venture also spawned the Challenger T/A, a limited-edition model aimed at the iconic Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and Ford Mustang Boss 302.
On the other hand, while many muscle cars from the era got factory drag-racing versions, Dodge did not create such a project for the Challenger. But that didn't stop racers from modifying the E-body and taking it to the drag strip. Ziggy Wyso was one of those guys, and his 1970 Challenger R/T SE was recently documented while driving on public roads after a few decades in hiding.
Now owned by Ziggy's granddaughter and her husband, this rare Mopar dragster was parked in the late 1980s for over 20 years. Ziggy and his son Bill were initially planning on fixing it and getting it running again, but life got in the way, and they never got around to working on it.
A few decades later, the pearl white Challenger is up and running again. It no longer has the original 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 it got from the factory or the beefed-up mill that turned it into a fast quarter-mile rig, but it's no slouch either. That's because Kelly and her husband went with a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8.
And it's not a replica of some sort or a modern iteration. It's a fully-fledged 426 HEMI from the golden muscle car era. On top of that, it was sourced from another 1970 Mopar, so it's as period-correct as they get.
And that's no small feat, given that Dodge built only a few thousand HEMI cars from 1966 to 1971. But this Challenger is a rare gem regardless of the mill simply because it's an R/T SE. Dodge sold only 3,753 units equipped with both packages in 1970, and the 440 engine narrows it down to just a few hundred. Specifically, only 875 examples got the four-barrel 440 V8, and just 296 cars were fitted with the 440 "Six Pack." Just for reference, only 60 left the assembly line with the 426 HEMI under the hood.
Like most dragsters from the era, this Challenger has been altered beyond its stock appearance. It rocks a custom hood scoop, rides on larger wheels, and features an unusual but cool-looking half-vinyl top. It also boasts black stripes with a scallop-like pattern resembling snake skin in direct sunlight. On the other hand, the interior is entirely stock except for the missing rear seats.
But more importantly, it still looks as good as it did back in its racing days, and the 426 HEMI V8 under the hood does it justice. At least until it gets a race-spec engine and hits the drag strip again. Check it out in the video below.
